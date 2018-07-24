There's going to be a huge block party under the Gardiner Expressway

One of the city's newest public spaces has been going hard with summer events, and now it's set to cap off the season with a huge block party.

The Bentway is about to become the last word on public programming after a year of ice skating, art exhibitions, skateboarding and a beer garden.

Now the space under the highway you'd otherwise never think to go is transforming into party central with an end-of-summer block party on August 25.

The event promises live performances in its newly built amphitheatre, food and drink, a splash pad, workshops, open-air arcade, artists, kids activities, and a giant piñata installation.

Local musicians Myles Castello, Monowhales, Brave Shores and The Darcys are all set to perform as well.