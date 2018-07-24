There's going to be a huge block party under the Gardiner Expressway

Sports & Play
One of the city's newest public spaces has been going hard with summer events, and now it's set to cap off the season with a huge block party.

The Bentway is about to become the last word on public programming after a year of ice skating, art exhibitionsskateboarding and a beer garden.

Now the space under the highway you'd otherwise never think to go is transforming into party central with an end-of-summer block party on August 25.

The event promises live performances in its newly built amphitheatre, food and drink, a splash pad, workshops, open-air arcade, artists, kids activities, and a giant piñata installation.

Local musicians Myles Castello, Monowhales, Brave Shores and The Darcys are all set to perform as well.

Tanya Mok

