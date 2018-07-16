This is what the new beer garden under the Gardiner looks like

Toronto's favourite place to ice skate in the winter has upped its game with a brand new patio underneath the Gardiner and a summer-long Sunday Social series happening every weekend until August 12.

The Bentway Beer Garden, which officially opened last Sunday with a bicycle-powered concert, transforms the area from noon to 9 p.m. every Sunday with picnic tables, wooden lounging chairs-on-wheels and hanging lights that's open to people of all ages and their pets.

Visitors can buy beer from Collective Arts Brewing and food like Filipino burritos and avocado quesadillas courtesy of SPiN.

There's also a Strongbow station complete with a small seating section of its own where people can grab some cider.

Aside from weekly entertainment from live DJs, bands and guest emcees, there's also a trio of ping pong tables for a quick round of back-and-forth.

And hidden behind some pillars is a small area where you can try your hand at some bocci ball.

There's only four more Sunday Socials left until it ends for the summer. Future events include performances from the Canadian National Brass Project, a Trini fête called D'Barrack Yard with steelpan drums and a final celebration courtesy of the Aga Khan Museum.

While you're there, check out the photography installation by Dana Claxton called A Forest of Canoes, and if you're a skater, make sure to roll through the skatepark courtesy of CITE.

