The Toronto Maple Leafs just wore the whitest uniforms ever

'All white everything' is a great look for Las Vegas pool parties, brides at weddings and, of course, Young Jeezy. Hockey players? Not so much.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were a bit hard to see on Saturday night during an outdoor game against the Washington Capitals in Annapolis, Maryland thanks to their special new Stadium Series uniforms.

Toronto donned the All White Uniforms for #StadiumSeries Good thing there no snow during the game. 5-2 #Capitals best #MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/w8s9Sxw460 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 4, 2018

Featuring white pants, white sweaters, white helmets, white socks, white gloves and yes, even a white Maple Leaf, the uniform was reportedly designed to "honour the tradition of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club."

A nice tribute, for sure, but one that caused players to be almost comically camouflaged against the rink at Maryland's Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Can barely see the Leafs. Those unis are something pic.twitter.com/npoLxVnzdF — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 4, 2018

Leafs fans had plenty of things to say about their team's Stadium Series look when it made its officially debut on Saturday night.

Viewers on Twitter said the team looked like everything from Imperial Stormtroopers and toilet paper to Elvis and "Casper's Friendly Canadian Hockey Club."

Snowtroopers have to play catch-up. Perfect way to honour the Canadian troops pic.twitter.com/jt6cmPht1r — Mark Burdon ツ (@mark_burdon) March 4, 2018

A few people seemed to like the crisp-looking duds, but most of the #TMLTalk crew wants to see the uniforms scrapped.

Never do all white uniforms again @MapleLeafs - it’s just not good. #TMLtalk — MarleneLeafs 🍁 (@MarleneLeafs) March 4, 2018

"They looked fluorescent! Especially with the white gloves!" tweeted one fan.

"Hands down one of the ugliest jerseys in any sport that I've ever seen in my life," wrote another.

As the NHL’s new uniform designer, Adidas also decked out the victorious Pacific Division in white pants and white gloves during last month’s NHL All-Star Game.