Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Maple Leafs white

The Toronto Maple Leafs just wore the whitest uniforms ever

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

'All white everything' is a great look for Las Vegas pool parties, brides at weddings and, of course, Young Jeezy. Hockey players? Not so much.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were a bit hard to see on Saturday night during an outdoor game against the Washington Capitals in Annapolis, Maryland thanks to their special new Stadium Series uniforms.

Featuring white pants, white sweaters, white helmets, white socks, white gloves and yes, even a white Maple Leaf, the uniform was reportedly designed to "honour the tradition of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club."

A nice tribute, for sure, but one that caused players to be almost comically camouflaged against the rink at Maryland's Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Leafs fans had plenty of things to say about their team's Stadium Series look when it made its officially debut on Saturday night.

Viewers on Twitter said the team looked like everything from Imperial Stormtroopers and toilet paper to Elvis and "Casper's Friendly Canadian Hockey Club."

A few people seemed to like the crisp-looking duds, but most of the #TMLTalk crew wants to see the uniforms scrapped.

"They looked fluorescent! Especially with the white gloves!" tweeted one fan

"Hands down one of the ugliest jerseys in any sport that I've ever seen in my life," wrote another.

As the NHL’s new uniform designer, Adidas also decked out the victorious Pacific Division in white pants and white gloves during last month’s NHL All-Star Game.

Lead photo by

pfhockey

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The Toronto Maple Leafs just wore the whitest uniforms ever

The top 10 trivia nights in Toronto

There's a massive tulip festival in Ontario this spring

Win Toronto FC tickets

Gregg Zaun launches Manalyst TV on YouTube

MEC dropping products in response to Florida shooting

Leafs and Raptors tickets enter the 21st century

Skating trail under the Gardiner suddenly shuts down for the season