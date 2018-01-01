The top 5 outdoor weekend getaways from Toronto this winter

Outdoor weekend getaways from Toronto in the winter are for those with a sense of adventure. Sure you could cozy up by a fire or get pampered at a spa, but if you want to experience all that Ontario winters have to offer, you have to get outside and do stuff. From dog sledding to ice climbing, there's a world of exciting journeys to be embarked upon.

Here are my picks for the top outdoor weekend getaways from Toronto this winter.

Try out ice climbing

Few winter activities rival the thrill of ice climbing. While there are lots of opportunities to explore in the Hamilton area, the best climbs are further north. Take a weekend to explore northwestern Ontario's towering frozen waterfalls amidst the unforgettable winter landscape.

Embrace the call of the wild and go dog sledding

You don't have to trek to the far north to go dog sledding. A drive 90 minutes north to Moonstone, Ontario will land you at Windrift Adventures, a kennel that participates in dog sled races and offers a variety of packages. Stay at a local resort for added activities.

Get a charge of adrenalin on a zip-line

There's no better way to take in the view of the Elora Gorge than from the perspective of a zip-line that covers the expanse. Adventure Seeker Tours offers this unique experience from January to March. It takes lots of time to hike in and prepare for your rides, so best to stay overnight.

Go cross country skiing in the moonlight

If you want to shake your weekend ski trip, try out moonlight cross country skiing at Horseshoe Resort. A few times a year, the trails are lit with torches to guide you through the woods at night. Stay at the resort and try out other activities like snow tubing as well.

Dive into winter at Arrowhead Park

If there's a one-stop shop for winter adventures, it's Arrowhead Provincial Park. It boasts the best skating trail within a reasonable drive of Toronto, 40 kilometres of cross country ski trails, a snow tubing hill, and even cabins for those adventurous enough to stay on site.