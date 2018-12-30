This suspension bridge is the most epic place to snowshoe in Ontario

Snowshoeing doesn't always have to mean running for the bus through a snowbank. Just north of Toronto lies one of the most spectacular snowshoeing trails in the province, part of which is suspended high atop the treetops.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures in Collingwood is home to a host of different winter activities—but passing across the suspension bridge, which spans 420 feet and sits 25 metres above the ground—has got to be one of the ultimate adventures after a fresh coating of snow.

The bridge is Ontario's longest suspension footbridge and is wide enough for two people to walk side by side and enjoy the splendour of the 200 year old forest it overlooks.

From the vantage point of the bridge, one can see about 10,000 sq. km of combined countryside, depending on weather conditions. The view stretched all the way across Georgian Bay to the far off shores of the Penetanguishene Peninsula and, of course, nearby Blue Mountain.

It's open almost all year round (April and November are weather permitting), meaning that it can be snowshoed over during snowfall or hiked in warmer months when the fall colours are on full display.

And, if you've already seen the majestic view, there are nighttime snowshoeing adventures that take you through the forest with a headlamp and guide to navigate the pitch black trails.

This is also a cross-country skiing paradise for those who want to cover more terrain as they explore the area. There are over 27 kilometres of groomed trails for classic and skate style skiing. All the necessary equipment is available for rental on site.

While Blue Mountain might be Ontario's busiest destination for downhill skiing, if you're looking for an incredible view and a slower pace, Scenic Caves should be on your winter day trip list.