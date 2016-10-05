5 campsites with heated cabins and yurts near Toronto

Ontario Parks aren't just summer destinations. On the contrary, many of them are at their most beautiful in the fall and winter when the crowds have thinned out and you can really soak up the wilderness around you. Besides, few things more romantic than a yurt for two.

Here's a roundup of provincial parks with cabins and yurts for rent.

This popular wilderness destination has some of the most amazing rustic cabins out there, most of which were used by the original park rangers. These are only open from late April to Thanksgiving weekend, but seven heated yurts at the Mew Lake campground are open all year.

This gorgeous park has 10 camp cabins open starting in December. These one-room accommodations feature a kitchenette with a microwave and a barbecue for more substantial cooking. There are gas and electric fireplaces for additional coziness.

MacGregor Point is the yurt capital of Ontario Parks with 16 on offer throughout the year. These accommodations sleep six people on two sets of double/single bunk beds. The decor is sparse, but the idea is to get out there to enjoy the beauty of the park and Lake Huron.

Silent Lake is another one of Ontario's Parks that's great to explore in the winter, with 10 yurts that open in mid December. These are arguably nicer than the ones at MacGegor Point as they have wood burning stoves to keep the heat up, but there's no electricity of running water.

This is one of the most beautiful places to camp in the fall and winter with two rustic camp cabins and six yurts. These are a short hike in from the park office, and offer the ultimate in heated accommodations at a park known for amazing stargazing and wildlife-spotting opportunities.