The top 25 bike stores in Toronto by neighbourhood

Bike stores in Toronto are essential neighbourhood pit stops for riders in the city. Whether you’re looking to pick up a shiny new set of wheels, get repairs done, order a custom build, or stock up on some bells and bike bags, these local shops have you covered.

Here are my picks for the top bike stores in Toronto by neighbourhood.

With super friendly staff and a good mix of commuter and racing bikes, Bateman’s Bicycle Company is an essential Annex fixture. Plus their nearby Express Shoppe sells used bikes, too.

Spokes and Sports has been selling all sorts of sports equipment for decades. This store has all types of bike, and the best part is that they all come with a lifetime warranty.

Dealing in both hockey and biking goods, Newson’s Bike and Skate Exchange has always been one of the best places to buy a ride for every member of the family. Their exchange program is especially handy when you want to swap rides.

Old bikes get the love they need at Toronto Bike Repair, where you’ll find the city’s most impressive selection of beautiful restored vintage bicycles. They also sell accessories, do repairs, and run used bike sales.

With a name that feels synonymous with local bike shops, Sweet Pete’s is a full service shop offering mid-range bikes that are perfect for the regular commuter.

Wheels of Bloor is a favourite for expert bikers looking for a sweet ride to send them whizzing down the road. Fitting and tune-ups for your new Cervelo are sure to be top-notch.

Whether to get from home to work, or to ride on a full-fledged tour, Brockton Cyclery has you covered. Mechanics can also do everything from basic repairs to custom builds.

Cycle Solutions is a versatile bike store that sells bikes and fixes them too. The stock ranges from drop bar rides to e-bikes, plus they have a huge selection of accessories.

This neighbourhood is building up, and Gears is there to cover all the biking needs residents are sure to have. Their longtime flagship still sits on Lake Shore but as usual, the brand delivers on a clutch selection of commuter brands.

You’ll probably drop a lot of cash at La Bicicletta, but the spend will be worth it. Specializing in high-end road bikes, you’ll also find lots of cycling apparel to complete your racing look.

Cyclemania is a staple in the city, with people traveling from all over the city for expert service. With a kind of no frills thing going on, a trip here is sure to get you geared up for the summer months.

There’s thousands of bikes in stock at Cyclepath, meaning you’ll find a ride regardless of what your budget is. Tried and true over the years, it’s definitely on the list of dependable Danforth visits.

Ride Away Bikes is a great spot to hit if you’re on a budget, with new and refurbished bikes selling for cheap. You can also hit them up for the full range of repair services and accessories.

Biking isn’t just a past-time, it’s a lifestyle, hence why Oxygen Bike Co also offers spin classes in their studio. If you’d rather save the cycling for the road, hop on some of the new Norcos or Rocky Mountains offered here.

Locals love Riders Cycle and Board, a nice airy shop stocked to the walls with city rides. If you’re looking for a sweet fixie or an upright commuter bike, you’ll find oen here, at decent prices too.

Dream Cyclery is definitely one of the best places for repairs in the city. The owner is great at sourcing hard-to-find parts, offering custom wheel builds and even a place to store your bike.

Bikes on Wheels is the quintessential bike in the market where urban commuters clock to for city-friendly bikes. There’s mountain and road rides here, too.

Tune ups, helmets, shoes, and bikes are all for sale at Velotique. Though this store is also known for specializing in skiing gear, cycling is definitely their forte in the summer months.

Urbane Cyclist is great for bikers on the go, with handy specials on bags and parts. They’ve got a big selection of rides for all types of terrain, and even offer a mobile repair service, so a mechanic comes to you.

MetroCycleTO operated out of the staple 1266 Queen West building for years but officially has its own storefront now. They do rentals, new and used bikes, and a killer repair service with a handy drop-off option.

Service at Trek Bicylce is as speedy as their bikes are. They have rides for everyone, plus a 30-day refund or exchange policy, 24-hour service options, and expert staff.

Switchback Cyclery is both a bike shop and a non-profit, offering your standard selection of pretty commuter bikes like All-City as well as employment opportunities as part of their “propelling community” mandate.

Alpha Velo is high-end cyclist fashion at its fanciest. Their boutique on Roncy is a stripped down shop stocking high performance collections from Q36.5. Owner Premton will build your Premton bike with all the expertise needed for bike aficionados.

It kind of looks like a car dealership from the outside, but D’Ornellas only deals in sweet two-wheelers. This shop is more than just a shop, though, it’s a community hub for avid cyclists in and around the Wexford area.

The selection is massive at Dismount but all the essentials are here, with fat-tired bike models for adults and kids. Big plus: cold brew and coffee available from the cafe in the front.