How Krpan Group continues to grow Ontario communities despite market sentiments

This real estate developer is going all-in on Ontario communities, calling the bluffs on its competitors and helping shape the future of Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton and more.

Enter Krpan Group: a diversified family-owned private real estate company doing it like no one else — with a multitude of Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area (GTHA) projects under development.

Spearheaded by real estate all-star and poker player John Krpan, the Krpan Group has pushed through these uncertain markets to build a diverse selection of real estate communities, including low-rise, mid-rise, high-rise, industrial, medical, and retail/commercial — with six different communities on the go.

The company’s boldest project yet, iConnect Community, a master-designed community in Hamilton in collaboration with Remington Group, moves beyond the traditional suburban design and promises to put the ‘urban’ into suburban by providing all you need within a very short walk.

Krpan Group's impact on GTHA communities

The iConnect Community’s skillfully integrated approach comes from the Krpan Group's decades of experience developing across the GTHA — with the group being instrumental in shaping communities in the area.

The Orchard, Alton Village, Joshua Creek, Seven Oaks, Bronte Woods, and new addition Glen Abbey Encore: these sought-after communities are just some of the shining examples of the Krpan Group’s expertise in real estate. It speaks for itself, as the company is busier than ever.

Just look at all of the Krpan Group's on-the-go projects across the GTHA.

In Oakville, they’re building hundreds of detached homes and townhouses in four new communities, along with 354 rental units under a newly developed building company, NEWRISE. They also have the last greenfield in Burlington that will become a community, with 1,200 units on 165 acres.

Hamilton is home to the Krpan Group's largest community, iConnect, encompassing everything a person needs for a live/work balance — with 50,000 more sq ft of retail, and 60,000 sq ft of medical buildings currently under construction (half of which is set to open in June).

Taking the untraditional route

Described as a city within a city, iConnect is a complete community within Hamilton, sprawling over 400 acres of land including 150 acres of business park, the coming 4,000 residential units, and nearly a million sq ft of existing retail.

The multiple grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, and more are easily accessible within walking distance.

For this best-of-urban-and-suburban-living project, Krpan Group brought together hundreds of retailers and Fortune 500 companies, all while keeping jobs in Canada — including 1,500 at L3 Harris.



The motto for iConnect is "live, work, shop, play," and it comes through in the adaptive infrastructure of the project, which comprises a business park, retail spaces with prominent anchor tenants, public areas, essential professional services and residential development.

Strategically built between major highways (Hwy 5 and Hwy 6), iConnect lives up to its name, connecting residents with quick access to the amenities they need and the beauty of the natural environment.

Investing back into the people

The Krpan Group’s commitment to communities goes beyond real estate. John Krpan has a large presence locally through his philanthropic contributions — supporting the communities in which he lives and builds in.

Not only is he the biggest Burlington Public Library donor (through the Krpan Family Grand Lobby), Krpan also sat on the "Our New Era" campaign cabinet for the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation — exceeding their initial fundraising goal of $60 million.

With so many exciting developments coming out of this real estate company, the Krpan Group has defined itself as a definitive force in shaping the look of the GTHA.