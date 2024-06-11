Get a free hair-styling appointment at this exclusive Toronto pop-up

Curly-haired girlies, this one's for you! Want to get a complimentary styling appointment? Then you've got to explore this exclusive Toronto pop-up.

SheaMoisture is hosting a three-day pop-up all about hair styling, where guests will get summer-ready with a free hair consultation!

From June 13 to June 15, head down to the Shea Summer Salon at STACKT Market for snacks, drinks, and free product samples. Guests can also RSVP for a 60-minute hair consultation with a professional stylist from the award-winning hair salon JouJou Hair Studio.

Your stylist will recommend the perfect SheaMoisture regimen for your curls and give you a trendy summer look! Guests can pick from a menu of eight styles like sleek ponytails, Bantu knots and more.

The Shea Summer Salon* is open to the public and free to attend, while appointments are necessary for hair consultations! Since there are only a limited number of spots, you'll want to RSVP online as soon as possible or join the waitlist for when a spot opens up.

But wait — it's not just complimentary styling appointments!

SheaMoisture will also hand out free smoothies and samples to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (first come, first served).

If you didn't get an appointment don't fret, the SheaMoisture Summer Salon is returning to the city this summer! Keep an eye on the SheaMoisture social accounts for when a second round of appointments is announced in July.

So make your curls pop, enjoy complimentary care and advice from professional JouJou stylists, and explore SheaMoisture's new and OG products this season. Use the SheaMoisture Eventbrite link to sign up for the SheaMoisture Summer Salon and reserve a spot.

*Hair consultation guests must arrive 10 minutes early with washed and ready-to-style hair.