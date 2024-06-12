Sponsored
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
the well toronto

Experience a new world of culinary delights at this haven for Toronto foodies

Sponsored
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Foodies in Toronto need not wait a moment longer — The Well is finally complete, and it’s bringing some of the best culinary experiences in the city together, all under one roof.

Having broken ground for the first time over seven years ago, this multi-purpose complex opened its doors to its first tenants in 2022 and has only grown in the following years. 

Now, on the corner of Front and Spadina, The Well’s food marketplace, Wellington Market, has launched, and they’ve packed the 70,000 sq ft space with over 50 food and beverage merchants that include everything from hometown heroes to West Coast favs.

the well torontoYou can satisfy all your cravings at Wellington Market, which features both elevated fast-casual dining and delicious on-the-go dishes, plus a selection of chic cafes and gourmet restaurants.

Here, some of Toronto's known and loved merchants have set up shop, with Gus Tacos, La Cubana, Rosie's Burgers and Isabella's Mochi Donuts all having new locations in the space, open now.

And, if you want to try something brand-new to the city, Wellington Market is technically the first home of Japadog in Toronto.

the well torontoMore than just a place for great eats, Wellington Market celebrates Toronto's diversity with all its vendors and the destination is setting itself apart through local community connection.

Offering an authentic market experience, a visit to Wellington Market means you can shop for fresh, local products and artisan fare in between stops at your go-to elevated dining experiences. You can sip while you explore too, as the entire market is fully liquor-licensed.

Looking for the perfect pregame? Then check out the Night Market DJ Series every Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to get yourself groovin’ at the hottest spot in town before hitting King St.

With everything available at Wellington Market, why would you eat anywhere else? Head over to The Well to check it out for yourself. Your stomach will thank you!

Photos by

The Well
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Experience a new world of culinary delights at this haven for Toronto foodies

Here's how far $250 could get you in Toronto's Kensington Market

Get a free hair-styling appointment at this exclusive Toronto pop-up

This office furniture shop near Toronto is throwing a one-day sale to celebrate its opening

Grab a free One Cup from any A&W in Ontario on World Environment Day

This beauty clinic near Toronto is hosting a grand opening party with awesome deals

How to get a free Big Mac in Toronto with McDonald's and Skip

Decode clues on posters across Toronto to find this secret Heineken UCL Finals party