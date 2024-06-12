Experience a new world of culinary delights at this haven for Toronto foodies

Foodies in Toronto need not wait a moment longer — The Well is finally complete, and it’s bringing some of the best culinary experiences in the city together, all under one roof.

Having broken ground for the first time over seven years ago, this multi-purpose complex opened its doors to its first tenants in 2022 and has only grown in the following years.

Now, on the corner of Front and Spadina, The Well’s food marketplace, Wellington Market, has launched, and they’ve packed the 70,000 sq ft space with over 50 food and beverage merchants that include everything from hometown heroes to West Coast favs.

You can satisfy all your cravings at Wellington Market, which features both elevated fast-casual dining and delicious on-the-go dishes, plus a selection of chic cafes and gourmet restaurants.

Here, some of Toronto's known and loved merchants have set up shop, with Gus Tacos, La Cubana, Rosie's Burgers and Isabella's Mochi Donuts all having new locations in the space, open now.

And, if you want to try something brand-new to the city, Wellington Market is technically the first home of Japadog in Toronto.

More than just a place for great eats, Wellington Market celebrates Toronto's diversity with all its vendors and the destination is setting itself apart through local community connection.

Offering an authentic market experience, a visit to Wellington Market means you can shop for fresh, local products and artisan fare in between stops at your go-to elevated dining experiences. You can sip while you explore too, as the entire market is fully liquor-licensed.

Looking for the perfect pregame? Then check out the Night Market DJ Series every Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to get yourself groovin’ at the hottest spot in town before hitting King St.

With everything available at Wellington Market, why would you eat anywhere else? Head over to The Well to check it out for yourself. Your stomach will thank you!