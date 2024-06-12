Upgrade your pet's wellness journey at this can't-miss dog and cat caravan in Ontario

If you're a pet parent, you'll know that making sure your beloved furry friend lives their best life is a top priority.

Pet care experts from IAMS™ are right there with you, understanding just how vital a pet's health is to their well-being and sharing in the joy you get from seeing them thrive. That's why the IAMS FOR LIFE™ Caravan is back for another year — and this edition promises to be even bigger and better than ever.

From Saturday, May 18, to Monday, June 24, the caravan will visit more than 20 locations across Ontario, educating pet parents on the crucial role wellness plays in the lives of their pets.

Free pet services at every stop

Regular grooming isn’t just about keeping your pet’s coat shiny and tangle-free — it keeps them feeling great and helps pet parents identify potentially underlying conditions, too.

At each IAMS FOR LIFE Caravan stop, a professional pet groomer will be on hand to provide complimentary basic grooming services for dogs and cats. Services include a nail trimming, ear cleaning, paw pad and face shave, and a simple blowout, giving your pet the treatment they deserve.

Visitors should note that these sessions will not be complete grooming sessions, and may take 10 to 30 minutes depending on the pet.

The Caravan will also feature a dog run area to contribute to your dog’s daily exercise, a chance to snap a pic of you and your pet at the photo wall, plus a spinning prize wheel where you could take home some paws-itively fantastic goodies!

New pet podcast with expert advice

The IAMS brand goes beyond nutrition to put health at the heart of everything it does. This summer, it's going the extra mile to share that passion with pet owners by hosting a range of captivating IAMS PetTalks at various weekend festival events across Ontario.

Renowned dog and cat experts will share their wisdom on a range of pet health-related topics, from the importance of routine care essentials to making sure you're feeding your pet a balanced diet. You'll even get the chance to chat with the speakers after their talks.

Can’t make it to the live IAMS PetTalks? Don’t worry. Recordings will be released as 15- to 30-minute podcast episodes afterwards on Spotify — perfect for listening while you walk your dog or enjoy a play session with your cat.

Don't miss out on this exciting chance to upgrade your pet's wellness journey! Check out the IAMS For Life Caravan tour dates or book a grooming appointment here.