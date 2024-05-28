This beauty clinic near Toronto is hosting a grand opening party with awesome deals

Craving a pamper session? The Clinica, with locations in North York and Midtown Toronto, is opening a brand-new luxury beauty clinic in Richmond Hill.

To celebrate the milestone, the team is throwing a Grand Opening Party this weekend — and there are some pretty sweet deals to check out.

Taking place on Saturday, Jun. 1, and Sunday, Jun. 2, this free event promises to be a haven for beauty enthusiasts.

You can strike a pose and snap some Insta-worthy photos at interactive photo zones, take part in a variety of games, enter a giveaway to win some fantastic prizes, and indulge in delicious refreshments to keep you energized throughout the day.

And alongside all of the fun, you'll get to explore the different discounts, which are available on almost all of The Clinica's services and products.

We're talking up to 50 per cent off services like hydrafacials, lasers, microneedling, body contour, nails, lashes, and even anti-aging treatments such as ultherapy and thermage. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to learn more about which treatments are your perfect match.

The cherry on top? Everyone who attends will receive a surprise gift bag valued at $150 as a token of appreciation. Who doesn't love a fabulous freebie?!

What sets The Clinica apart from the crowd is not just its bespoke beauty treatments but its focus on personalization. Its team of experts are dedicated to creating solutions tailored to each individual customer, ensuring you leave looking and feeling your best.

This exciting Grand Opening Party event is totally free and open to everyone, but if you want to lock in that VIP experience, be sure to RSVP.

Find more details over on the event page and keep up with The Clinica updates by following them on Instagram.