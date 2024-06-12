Here's how far $250 could get you in Toronto's Kensington Market

It's no secret that living, working and having fun in Toronto can be a pricey affair. Whether it's drinks with friends or dinner with the fam, exploring this city shouldn’t have you counting pennies.

Tangerine Bank feels the same, and that's why they have a special offer for new clients: Open a Tangerine Chequing Account, move your pay and get $250.* Now that's some extra money going right back into your pocket.

In that same spirit, we've partnered with Tangerine to help you make the most of our city — without breaking the bank or missing out on the moment by checking your account balance.

Here's how far $250 could stretch in one of our favourite neighbourhoods, Kensington Market!

You're going to need a little bit of fuel to start the day and explore the market — that's where Dipped Donuts comes into play.



Offering scratch-made, hand-dipped donuts from a small takeout window on Baldwin Street, you can pick up half a dozen for just $21.

But good luck — with awesome flavours like the Hot Honey Crueller or Brown Butter Sea Salt — you'll have difficulty picking just six donuts.

Sift through racks of vintage tees, sportswear and music-inspired pieces!

You can pick up some sweet pieces at Flamingo Vintage Kensington and still have enough money left to enjoy your day. Don't forget to browse through their selection of vintage baseball caps! For this adventure, we're picking one up for $25.

Your destination for all things handmade and vintage, Boho Chachkies is one of the market's newest vintage stores located on Nassau. Shop local handmade goods and vintage housewares — without breaking the bank.

If you're a fan of 1970s decorating trends (we're talking bold patterns and wicker furniture), then you'll definitely have a ball at Boho. Our very own blogTO Social Video Reporter Briana recently visited Boho and picked up a picture frame for $15, a purse for $35, and a pair of sunglasses for $15!

Stock up on all your paper and gifting needs at Kid Icarus — a cards, paper and stationery shop on Augusta Avenue.

With a huge range of unique and custom prints (like this beautiful Rol San screen print for $30!), you can also find some new decor for your house.

Schedule some extra time for when you visit 6x8 Market on Baldwin, a unique marketplace that sells goods from over 80+ local makers. Everything from bespoke candles to leather jewelry and even hot sauces can be purchased as you stroll through your options.

If you're looking to pick up something absolutely adorable (and affordable) we recommend this Bao Candle with Steamer from ArtketGoods for $26.

After a long afternoon of shopping and exploring Kensington Market, you've probably worked up an appetite. Head on over to El Rey Mezcal Bar for some delicious sips and bites that won't break the bank.

We recommend the Al Pastor Tacos ($14.45) and the tantalizing Oaxaca Old Fashioned ($17) that uses reposado tequila, mezcal and agave!

After visiting all of these stores, your total should come in right under $250! And if you have any funds left over, think about dropping them into a Tangerine Savings Account for a rainy day.

