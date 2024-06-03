This office furniture shop near Toronto is throwing a one-day sale to celebrate its opening

Is your office in need of a makeover? Source Office Furniture is holding a one-day Grand Opening Sale to celebrate its recently-opened Brampton showroom — and there are some seriously awesome savings in store.

On Thursday, June 13, visitors can expect exclusive deals on a variety of office essentials from desks to filing cabinets and more, with computer chairs starting at just $99.

As an added bonus, if you're one of the first 100 customers you'll receive a special gift with your purchase (so get there early!). There will also be a draw on the day where you can win some exciting prizes.

With over 40 years of industry experience, Source has been the go-to destination for businesses both big and small seeking quality furniture at attractive prices.

One of the things that sets the Canadian-owned company apart is its highly personalized services, tailored to meet the needs of each individual customer — because, let's face it, no two businesses are the same.

Its team of expert staff knows exactly what it takes to create a comfortable office that not only looks great, but functions perfectly for employees and visitors too.

Among the incredible discounted items available in-store is the Coastal Workstation with 3/4 Pedestal, which is on sale for $199 (down from $398). Featuring a sleek two-toned design, this workstation combines the best of traditional office furniture with modern elements that will stand the test of time.

Its neutral colours allow you to easily integrate the desk with the décor of your home or office, no matter your style. It's also constructed with quality and durability — so you can be sure it will last for years to come.

But whatever products catch your eye, the Source team can help you plan your office layout and even provide after-purchase support to help you with any unforeseen issues or concerns.

So, whether you want to spruce up your home workspace or totally revamp a large office, you can trust Source to help you create a space that'll truly inspire you to do your best work.

"We wanted the new showroom to showcase our wide range of products in an environment where customers can really see, feel and test out the quality of our products," says Paul DeSouza, Regional Store Manager at Source.

"We're really proud of the Brampton showroom and hope our customers will enjoy exploring it, browsing new furniture options and getting inspired to create a space where they can do their best work."

What's more, there are 12 Source locations across Canada, meaning businesses from all over the country can easily test and try products before buying.

Distribution centres are also spread across the nation, maintaining one of the largest inventories of office furniture of any retailer in Canada, and ensuring timely delivery (even on short notice).

So, if it's about time you refresh your office's look and furnish it for all your future successes, be sure to mark your calendar for June 13 to explore the fantastic deals only available in-store at Source's Brampton Grand Opening. Find more information over on Source Office Furniture's website.