Match your travel style with one of these 5 stunning Cuba vacations

If, like us, the Canadian winter is starting to feel a tad too gloomy for your liking, jetting off to a place with 330 days of sunshine a year sounds pretty good, right?

Cuba has long captured the hearts of Canadian vacationers — and with its out-of-this-world beaches, spectacular natural beauty, and vibrant culture, it's not hard to see why.

Whether you want to get lost on the colourful streets of Havana, lounge on the white sands of Cayo Coco, or venture deep into green jungles outside Holguin, Cuba is the perfect escape for travellers, no matter your vacation style.

The best part? Planning your trip to this Caribbean gem has never been easier, thanks to Sunwing Vacations. With a range of affordable and expertly-curated Cuban vacation packages available year-round, all you need to do is pick one that's right for you and let the good times roll. But with so many incredible destinations to choose from, this might be easier said than done.

That's why we've put together a tailored list of traveller styles and paired them with some of the best spots in Cuba for the ideal sun vacation. Get ready to discover your dream escape! You deserve it.

For the escapist

Need a little break from the hustle and bustle of modern life? Cayo Largo's tranquil paradise is calling your name!

This small, idyllic island is quite the hidden gem. A little more off-the-beaten-path than other popular Cuban destinations, it offers an intimate selection of hotels and villas, 25 km of white sand beaches, clear sunny skies, and warm hospitality where you'll always be treated like family.

Cayo Largo’s crystal-clear waters are more than just a breathtaking sight to behold; they offer the perfect opportunity to connect with nature. Here, you'll find some of the best dive sites in the Caribbean (over 30 to be exact), where you can spend your days exploring coral reefs, underwater caves, and deep grottos.

No trip to Cayo Largo is complete without visiting the Turtle Sanctuary, which is dedicated to preserving the local population of endangered sea turtles. Visitors can learn all about the impressive work the sanctuary does, interact with the turtles on-site, and gain a new appreciation for these wonderful creatures.

For the history enthusiast

If it's history and culture you're after, the vibrant Cuban capital of Havana will not disappoint. With its charming cobblestone streets, awe-inspiring architecture, and abundance of colourful vintage cars, you'll feel like you've stepped into a bygone era.

Throughout the city, you'll discover restaurants serving up local flavours, museums, street art, and so much more. As you wander, you're sure to be met with the sounds of salsa, rumba, and son cubano spilling from the doors of local venues, creating an enchanting soundtrack that adds to the city's ambience.

Stroll through the five plazas of Old Havana (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and take in famous landmarks like the Museum of the Revolution and El Capitolio, as well as all kinds of picturesque buildings like the Havana Cathedral, the Basilica of San Francisco de Asís, and the Palacio del Segundo Cabo.

Any history lover in Havana must pay a visit to El Morro Castle, a fortress that was built in the 1590s to protect the city from pirate attacks. Today, it acts as a fascinating museum and offers incredible views of Havana Bay.

For the easygoing vacationer

If relaxing on the beach with a refreshing mojito in hand is your idea of paradise, then Cayo Coco is for you.

Famous for its stunning white-sand shores and all-inclusive resorts, this tropical island along Cuba's northern coast promises that quintessential beach vacation.

With several beaches to choose from, you can spend your days lounging under the sun with a good book or dipping your feet in warm waters and basking in that salty sea air. Other incredible activities include snorkelling along coral reefs or taking a boat ride to Laguna La Redonda, which is home to extraordinary wildlife like white ibis and one of the world's largest colonies of pink flamingos.

For the nature lover

Want to get lost in nature? Head to Manzanillo de Cuba, which is located close to the majestic Sierra Maestra Mountain range. This lesser-known destination is a brand-new addition to Sunwing's schedule, and it's a great place for those who want to experience the beauty of the natural world or enjoy some eco-exploration.

You can easily reach several hiking trails from the city that take you through lush tropical forests or set out on a group horseback riding tour to explore landscapes differently.

Marea del Portillo Beach is a must-visit, where you can lounge on the dark sands, swim in its calm waters, or head out on a sunset cruise. There are also 26 dive sites here, where you can discover colourful coral reefs, sunken Spanish galleons, and all kinds of marine species.

For the traveller who wants a little bit of everything

Want to blend all of the above into one? With picturesque parks, unmatched natural beauty, and breathtaking coastal beaches, you'll find a little bit of everything in Holguin.

Take in the city's colonial architecture, check out incredible museums, or experience vibrant nightlife with an authentic Tropicana-style cabaret show at Caberet Nocturno — the choice is yours.

Located in eastern Cuba, Holguin is a convenient base from which to explore Cuba’s historic cities, such as Santiago de Cuba, the old capital of Cuba, the home of Bacardi rum, and the birthplace of Trova music.

It also offers incredible opportunities for eco-exploration. From the city, you can venture deep into the mountains on a Jeep safari at Mensura National Park, witness one of the highest waterfalls in Cuba at Guayabo Falls, or set sail on a scenic catamaran tour.

Ready to start planning your dream Cuba vacation today? To browse affordable packages from Canada, find the best resorts, and discover even more destinations in Cuba, head over to Sunwing.ca.