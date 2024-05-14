You can score massive savings on Steinway pianos at this huge Toronto factory sale

If you're in the market for a premium, top-of-the-line piano then you might want to check out this huge Steinway piano sale in Toronto later this month.

The Steinway Factory Direct Sale is coming to the Pan Pacific Toronto hotel from May 23 to May 26, offering unprecedented savings on new and used upright and grand pianos. This sale will be the largest selection of discount Steinway pianos in the GTA!

Steinway has selected Steinway Piano Gallery Toronto (a division of Tom Lee Music) to host this incredible sale and has given them special authorization to sell Steinway, Steinway-Designed Boston and Essex pianos in a variety of sizes, prize ranges and designer finishes at special prices.

New pianos start at just $6,800 and many of them for sale are also one-of-a-kind pieces!

Since Steinway pianos rarely go on sale, this will be a can't-miss event for Toronto and GTA pianists. On-site financing with up to 12 months o.a.c., trade-ins and even trade-ups will also be available at this limited factory-direct sale.

For piano enthusiasts, you won't want to miss the Steinway Spirio display, one of the world’s finest recording and playing piano! The Spirio includes an iPad with over 4,000 performances by Steinway artists.

Purchases can be made with RMB payment, Visa, Mastercard, AliPay, Union Pay or WeChat Pay.

Those keen on checking out this historic sale will want to arrive early to the sale, opening right at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, clients can call either 905-940-5397 in Markham or 905-822-9000 in Mississauga.