How to join the Toronto event that's changing cancer outcomes across Canada

Mark your calendars, the 11th annual Journey to Conquer Cancer is returning to Toronto this Father’s Day, June 16.

Get ready to hit the streets with thousands of fellow supporters to raise funds for Toronto's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the top five cancer research centres in the world.

Every step you take and every dollar raised will go directly towards life-saving cancer research, changing outcomes for cancer patients across Canada and globally.

Participants can take things at their own pace — choosing to walk or run 1 km, 3 km, or 5 km on event day. Bring your whole family, head down with friends, or take your dog out and enjoy a fun day out filled with joy and purpose.

Whichever route you choose on the day, you will pass by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, get to take a breather at pit stops, and enjoy live entertainment along the way.

A global leader in cancer treatment, The Princess Margaret is internationally recognized for its hundreds of “world-firsts” in cancer research, thanks to fundraisers like Journey to Conquer Cancer.

The renowned team of doctors and scientists at The Princess Margaret were the first to discover stem cells — a revolutionary breakthrough in cancer research that laid the foundations for regenerative medicine worldwide. They also developed a simple blood test that can detect certain cancers earlier, and they were the pioneers behind immunotherapy.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada and everyone knows someone who has been affected by this illness. This walk or run is one way for you and your family to easily contribute to the cause and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

To take part in the 2024 Journey to Conquer Cancer on June 16, simply fill out this registration form. There's also the option to participate virtually if you can't attend.

For more information about the event or Princess Margaret's decades of work, visit Journey to Conquer Cancer online.