We tried the best 2024 Farm Boy products as voted by Ontario customers

Summer’s just around the corner! And with the warm weather returning to Ontario, we can now experience the long-awaited outdoor picnics and BBQs we've missed all winter.

But now that we're ready for warmer temps and outdoor hangouts, what are you filling your basket with?

Thankfully, you don’t have to fret too much about it, because if you’re looking for the best of the best from your groceries, Farm Boy has got you covered with the results from the 4th-annual Farm Boy Fan Faves!

This list is a mix of customers' favourite products, as voted on by Ontario residents.* Filled with sweet treats and savoury snacks, there are 11 product categories for these Fan Faves, with items from across the whole store.

So, where should you start? We tried some of the best Farm Boy products, as voted by you, to see if they live up to the hype.

The best groceries in Toronto

What makes Farm Boy one of the best in the city is their vast selection of locally sourced, high-quality products, including the freshest produce, butcher-quality meats, artisan cheeses, and an exclusive private label offering delicious and freshly prepared foods.

Their dedication to high quality has helped the company grow from a small produce shop in Cornwall, Ontario in 1981, to a province-wide fresh market experience with nearly 50 bustling locations.

Top that off with an amazing shopping experience and exceptional customer service, and you’ll wonder why you shopped anywhere else.

Whether it's a delicious dip or dinner that won't break the bank, you can pack your cart with these Farm Boy Faves if you’re looking for some quick and easy options.

Winning produce and snacks

Obviously, the produce that carried the crown home is Farm Boy’s avocados, and it’s no surprise there.

I took this versatile fruit and prepared it in many ways — whether as the key ingredient in a tasty guacamole, a perfect addition to a hearty salad or as a controversial toast topping my millennial heritage demands I eat!

Pro tip: I also combined the Produce Hero avocados with the chef-made must-have Farm Boy Homestyle Hummus to make a tangy avocado hummus, and sorry to say, no chip or cracker in my house survived.

A charcuterie board packed with Farm Boy Brie & Camembert, and assorted Farm Boy European-Deli Style Salamis were another winning-combo snack, and a no-brainer for company (and by company, I mean a lazy day I didn’t want to cook!).

Winning mains and sides

As much as it pains me to say, you can’t just have snacks for every meal (sorry for being brave). But, thanks to Farm Boy, dinner can become a breeze with convenient, freshly prepared protein options.

Burgers are a go-to for me as much as it seems to be for you, because the Butcher Shop Bullseye prize went to Farm Boy’s vast selection of Gourmet Burgers — available in a variety of flavours and styles.

I got to try the Caramelized Onion & Swiss burger, which made for a great excuse to fire up my grill and chow down!

While the grill was hot, I also threw on some skewers of the award-winning Farm Boy Shrimp as an oceanic appetizer. Because the seafood is flash-frozen, their fresh flavours came out with the sweet kiss of the grill.

Don’t skip on the greens, because your side salad just got easier with Pantry Staple winner, Farm Boy Salad Dressings & Vinaigrettes. The flawlessly balanced Greek Dressing made quite the impression on the plate.

And, on days when I needed to work late to hit those important writing deadlines, I knew the Fridge Find winner, Farm Boy Stone-Baked Pizza, was ready for me! As someone who is rather familiar with frozen pizza, this one really hit that sweet spot.

Dessert is not to be missed

It’s no secret I'm a big fan of dessert, and Farm Boy has some stacked treats your mom’s definitely hiding from you until you finish your dinner.

Fresh from the Bake Shop Delights category is the Butter Tarts which are a nostalgic treat from my childhood.

Last, but certainly not least, Farm Boy’s Gourmet Ice Cream made with 100% Ontario dairy is the perfect frozen delight for summertime. I got my hands on the Wild Blueberry Boom Ice Cream and the blueberry ripple made from PEI blueberries was delightfully sweet and proved a worthy companion to the velvety ice cream.

Did our review make you hungry? See any of your favourites on the list? You can learn more about these Farm Boy Faves online, and pick them up at your local Farm Boy today.