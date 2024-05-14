6 things to do on a trip to Niagara Falls this spring

There are so many fun attractions to explore at Niagara Parks this spring, from unparalleled views of the Horseshoe Falls to brand-new programming, it's never a dull moment!

Since 1885, Niagara Parks has worked to preserve and promote the natural and cultural heritage along the Niagara River Corridor, and for this season, Niagara Parks invites you to explore some of its most popular and updated attractions.

And with the many Niagara Parks admission passes, you can explore the best of the park while saving some cash! Spring is the time to reconnect with nature and water and there is no better place to do it than Niagara Parks.

Here are some activities everyone can enjoy at Niagara Parks this season, from daytime to nighttime!

If you only experience one event at Niagara Falls, make sure it's the Journey Behind The Falls, where you'll catch a rare glimpse of the falls from behind!

Take the elevator 125 feet below, where a historic tunnel will lead you to two outdoor observation decks. Here, you'll feel the rush as nearly 3,000 cubic metres of water crash right in front of your face!

Niagara Parks' newest attraction is the fascinating Niagara Parks Power Station, where you can learn more about the first major plant on the Canadian side of the Niagara River with the all-new bilingual audio tour experience.

This self-guided tour will take visitors through this 115-year-old architectural feat with 55 marked stops. You can also check out the larger-than-life (and working) Tesla coil!

New for this spring, experience the Tunnel during the daytime or nighttime, where you'll descend 180 feet beneath the power station before landing at the new observation deck on the river's edge.

For new nighttime adventures, you can even explore the power station through the illuminated grounds of the main generator hall and watch the Illuminated Falls display from the tunnel platform.

Live life to the edge with the Niagara Parks White Water Walk, another self-guided tour that takes guests right to the edge of some of the strongest white water rapids on the continent.



You'll meander alongside the Niagara River across a boardwalk and stop along viewing platforms to witness the rapids and the plants and animals of the Niagara Gorge.

Catch a view of the falls and Niagara River from up above with the Whirlpool Aero Car, a breathtaking cable car ride through the skies.

You'll get amazing views of the churning Niagara Whirlpool as you soar 3,500 feet across the Gorge. Guests will even travel between Canada and the United States four times thanks to the river's ebbs and flows.

Spread your wings and fly at the Butterfly Conservatory, home to over 2,000 butterflies that roam the conservatory freely! One of the largest, glass-enclosed butterfly conservatories in North America, you can take a self-guided tour to learn more about these winged and beautifully-hued friends.

A long day of exploring Niagara Parks means you'll want to stop at the Table Rock House Restaurant for a much-needed meal.

Sitting on the edge of the Horseshoe Falls, you'll witness unparalleled views of the rushing falls paired with delicious food made with local ingredients and Niagara-inspired cuisine. With a dinner reservation, guests will also get an exclusive look at the nightly Falls' light show.

For nearly 140 years, Niagara Parks has been maintaining the lands and buildings surrounding the Canadian Horseshoe Falls, which now stands at over 1,300 hectares of parkland, stretching 56 kilometres from Fort Erie south to Niagara-on-the-Lake to the north.

Whether you're coming to Niagara Falls during the day or night, Niagara Parks has a bunch of new programming to explore for a family-friendly spring outing.



Don't forget to grab one of Niagara Parks' multiple adventure passes, where you can visit the best of the best while saving some money (up to 57 per cent!). That's the best way to get ready for a spring to remember in beautiful Niagara Falls.