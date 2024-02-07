How fans of all levels can enjoy the Super Bowl with PROLINE+

Stock up the hot wings and break out the ol’ pigskin (a.k.a. football), because Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner.

Whether you’re in it for the love of the game or for your boo Usher, Ontarians can easily get in on the action for the big game with OLG's sportsbook, PROLINE+.

From non-sports fans to experts, PROLINE+ has your back with all the ins and outs of sports betting — directly from a trusted source. It's also the only sportsbook that gives 100 per cent of its profits back to Ontario communities — talk about a win-win!

To help you gear up for the big showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (plus your group chat during the game), here’s everything you need to know about sports betting ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl bets aren't just about football

For those who don’t understand the difference between first down and touchdown, or you're just hanging out for the halftime show, there are still plenty of ways to make the Super Bowl more interesting.

PROLINE+ has prop bets and novelty bets, which lets you put money down on other things besides the game's outcome. These can include whether the coin toss at the beginning of the game is heads or tails, the colour of Gatorade poured on the winning coach, or how many songs will be sung at the halftime show.

Play smart

For those interested in betting, it’s important to get into the proper mindset. Remember that betting with the expectation of winning can lead to chasing a loss.

Sticking to a budget will help you play responsily while keeping it fun. PROLINE+ and its My PlaySmart Tools lets you put spending limits on your account to help you stick to them (even if you get caught up in the moment!).

Do your research before the game

Obviously, if you’re going to put money on the line, you should go at it strategically by checking the lineups and knowing the teams. But, before you go putting all your money on the team with the best tight end, you should make sure you understand the lingo.

Whether you’re speculating on the point spread, over/under, the moneyline, or the prop — or just want to understand your friends when they drop these terms — PlaySmart’s Football Betting Guide can help.

There's more than one way to bet

If you're placing a bet, there are a few options available. You can make a single bet, meaning you bet on one thing alone, or parlay, which rolls two or more picks into one overall bet.

Parlaying your bet can be harder than a Hail Mary pass (usually a desperate, highly unlikely pass to win the game), because you have to get everything right to win.

Knowing your odds

If you want to be completely armed with knowing the exact odds on any given bet, PlaySmart’s Football Betting Guide has instructions on what you need to know — from how to read the odds, to calculating the potential payout of a particular bet.

As the Super Bowl edges closer, check out PROLINE+ to make sure you’re ready for your group chat and all the fun and excitement of the big game.