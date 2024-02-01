3 ways to utilize BLUETTI's incredible new portable power stations in Ontario

Power is easy to take for granted when you have it, and even more of a necessity when you don't.

In an age where more and more people are exploring the great outdoors, it’s important to invest in cleaner sources of energy and prepare for any emergency that may occur. Enter, BLUETTI.

BLUETTI is an international power innovator whose range of generators and power stations pack a big punch with minimal environmental impact, and its newest power station models are no exception.

BLUETTI's AC2A and AC200L models feature groundbreaking improvements, resulting in safe, effective, all-in-one solutions to meet your electricity needs, regardless of location.

Here are three different ways to utilize BLUETTI AC2A and AC200L, whatever your lifestyle may look like.

For your outdoor adventures

Whether you’re camping, hiking, or going off the grid, pack some security with the BLUETTI AC2A model.

Designed with limitless adventure in mind, this battery can be charged at your convenience through AC outlets, solar panels, car, or lead-acid battery, and comes with a five-year warranty. Though, with a projected lifespan of over 10 years, you likely won’t need it.

Packing lighter means exploring further. The small-yet-powerful AC2A weighs just 7.9 pounds and comes in a sleek design with an ergonomic handle, that makes it easier to meet your needs wherever you are.

So go ahead and inflate that air mattress, power that mini-fridge, or recharge any slew of devices. The AC2A has your back.

In a power emergency

The powerful BLUETTI AC200L power station was created upon the pillars of fast charging speed, high output power, quiet operation, and overall energy efficiency.

The result is an all-in-one solution that meets your daily electricity needs and acts as a safety net in power emergencies.

Equipped with a robust 2,400W pure sine wave AC inverter that can deliver 3,600 watts in Power Lifting mode, the AC200L can run high-demand appliances in your home during blackouts.

Like its smaller AC2A counterpart, the AC200L has a five-year warranty to back its 10+ year lifespan.

As a peace-of-mind backup

Both the BLUETTI AC2A and AC200L are built for your peace of mind, which today's unpredictable environmental landscape, is more valuable than ever.

Whether you plan on going off the grid or want to cover yourself in case of an emergency, both power stations are ready to silently power you for hours — or even days — at a time.

BLUETTI generators can be charged in several ways, including through solar power. This not only generates a steady stream of green energy but also means you’ll be prepared for just about anything.

These new power stations will be available on the BLUETTI website for limited-time initial pricing of $249 for the AC2A and $1,899 for the AC200L.

Learn more about how BLUETTI products can fit your needs, and while you’re at it, use the code blogto50 for an extra $50 off your AC200L purchase.