Here are 4 perfect fall hot spots near Toronto accessible by GO Transit starting from $10

We're deep into harvest season and that means fun fall activities across Toronto and the Greater Golden Horseshoe area are well into their peak.

To help you travel across Ontario, GO Transit is the perfect option this fall, providing easy trips to local cities and towns with affordable pricing and flexible tickets.

Whether you're ready to feast your eyes on the quickly changing fall colours, do some shopping or experience some Toronto nightlife, GO Transit will get you there. Check out these four cities and their fall activities this season.

Hamilton

Take GO Transit down to the Hammer and enjoy the best the city has to offer during autumn. Purchasing the Weekday Group Pass starting at $30 is a great option for exploring downtown Hamilton's coffee shops, vintage stores and breweries.



You can also use the Weekday Group Pass for outdoor adventures like hiking around the city's 156 waterfalls — making it the waterfall capital of the world! Fall colours are also abundant in Hamilton during this time of year.

For special holiday activities, GO Transit's Lakeshore West line will bring you right to Hamilton's Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) so you can partake in their special programming including a candlelight pumpkin trail, spooky after-hours events, and a Christmas light show in November.

Don't forget that PRESTO users can save 15 per cent on RBG admission on non-event days.

Niagara

With GO Transit's extensive transportation options, it's so easy to get to Niagara Falls to enjoy some fall-time fun. Thanks to the GO/WEGO passes which start at $18, you can travel by GO Train seven days a week between Union Station and Niagara Falls GO, and hop on or off with WEGO bus services.

It's the perfect opportunity to visit the Annual Chrysanthemum Show, which displays hundreds of fall-time flowers and topiaries. If you're in the mood for dinner, you can't go wrong with a meal at the Table Rock House Restaurant — perched on the brink of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

Niagara Parks also offers can't-miss activities like Zipline to the Falls, Niagara Parks Power Station and the Whirlpool Aero Car.

Barrie

GO Transit's $10 One-Day Weekend pass can take you to Barrie for all the exciting adventures happening this season.

When you get there, Open Air Dunlop should be at the top of your list, where busy local streets are closed to cars and planned activities like live music or yoga classes take place.

The Barrie Farmer's Market has over 40 vendors, making it a fantastic option to score some local goodies every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For some physical activity, Barrie boasts over 80 kilometres of public trails, especially beautiful during the fall as the leaves change colour.

Toronto

Fall in Toronto is packed with activities, with fun events taking place nearly every weekend. Thanks to a leisurely GO Train trip to the city along multiple lines, you'll be ushered right into the heart of Toronto in no time.

With the Weekday Group Pass from $30, you and your friends can enjoy unlimited, all-day travel through the entire GO network on any weekday — perfect for exploring the city.

We recommend checking out The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair for its 101st anniversary at Exhibition Place (a nearby stop along the Lakeshore West line) from November 3 to 12. Delicious food, agricultural programming and petting zoos (perfect for families) are just some of the must-see attractions at The Royal.

On top of this, PRESTO holders can save 10 per cent on general admission when purchasing online by using the code PRESTO101 at checkout.

Another Exhibition Station deal, anyone visiting the One of a Kind show with their PRESTO can receive a combo ticket of $30, which includes round-trip GO fare from any GO station to Exhibition and adult admission. If you're planning on going Wednesday, November 29, use your PRESTO Card to get a $10 ticket.

You'll also want to check out the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit before it closes in November, where PRESTO holders can also secure 25 per cent off general admission.

Don't forget PRESTO offers deals on admission at The Second City, the Textile Museum of Canada, The Royal Ontario Museum, the Hockey Hall of Fame, and so much more!

No matter what you do this fall, GO Transit will make sure you arrive for your plans to enjoy the best of fall this season. Head to the GO Transit website to learn more about ticket options, promotions, partnerships and exclusive PRESTO Card deals.