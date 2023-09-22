This virtual casino is hosting an exclusive yacht party in Toronto

Known as Ontario’s magical source of entertaining slots, casinos and live reality game shows, Spin Genie is taking everything they do best and bringing it to the waters of Toronto to throw an exclusive yacht party on Lake Ontario.

Setting sail via Yankee Lady on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 8 pm until 10 pm, the Spin Genie Casino Cruise will feature both virtual and table games where you can win real prizes — with one lucky attendee winning a trip to Las Vegas valued at $5,000!

Housing over 2,000 slots and instant win games, including popular games like Sweet Bonanza, Eye of Horus and Book of Dead, this night will have you testing all of Spin Genie’s games responsibly, in person.

You won’t only get to enjoy all the gaming, but the yacht party will also include food, beverages and live entertainment — including a DJ, magician, and more.

Recently announced, a large-scale drone show will also take place during the evening, punctuating the sky as lights dance across Toronto's horizon. Orchestrated by ILLUMIN, this soaring spectacle comes from the same team behind similar VELD Music Festival and CNE drone show experiences.

The Spin Genie yacht party boat will be located directly behind the Radisson Admiral Hotel and the Marine Police Station off Robertson Crescent.

All forms of gaming at the event are not valid for monetary winnings, with prizes being granted at the discretion of Prime Online Ltd.

Getting into the event is easy, with registration available via Eventbrite for free, but you must be 19 or older to attend the event.

Plus, if you want to be entered into the giveaway for the Las Vegas trip valued at $5,000, all you have to do is show up to the Spin Genie Casino Cruise, download the Spin Genie mobile app, and create an account.

So mark your calendars for Thursday, September 28, 2023, and make sure to register for the Spin Genie Casino Cruise now — as tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Space on the boat is limited and tickets do not guarantee entry.

As always, remember to play responsibly!