Dazzling free drone show to light up night skies over Toronto this weekend

A spectacular display of synchronized drones will return to illuminate the skies above Toronto this weekend, and it will be entirely free to watch.

This Saturday, September 2, at 11 p.m., Hotel X Toronto will be hosting its second drone light show in collaboration with drone entertainment brand Illumin, back by popular demand after a previous show held earlier this summer.

This weekend's show will be even larger than the first, flying a fleet of 240 drones — double the 120 used in the previous performance.

Drones equipped with LED lighting will shift and dance in a synchronized display of moving images, including a giant floating QR code that will appear at some point during the approximately 15-minute show.

The first viewer to scan this QR code will win a free night stay at Hotel X.

Saturday's drone show will be just one of two occurring on the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), as the annual celebration has been hosting nightly drone shows in place of fireworks this year.

Organizers of the event say the best viewing angle will be from the Hotel X CNE Bar in front of the Stanley Barracks.

You can catch the drone show on Saturday, September 2, at 11 p.m., running for approximately 15 minutes. In case of rain, a backup show is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, September 3.