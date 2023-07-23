Toronto will get a spectacular nightly drone show for the 2023 CNE

We’re officially less than 30 days away from Toronto's most highly-anticipated end-of-summer fair — the CNE 2023 — and this year will mark the return of the celebration's dazzling nightly drone show.

Once again this summer, the skies above the food building will come to life every night through a colourful and dynamic drone show, presented by VinFast.

Although details about this year's attraction are still extremely limited, we know that last year's multimedia show included cutting-edge theatrical technology and augmented reality. The sky-high show in 2022 was specifically created for The Ex, and involved over 100 glimmering drones that lit up the sky with precise formations.

The CNE will also be introducing a new waterfront attraction, called the Sparkling Symphony this year.

"This water fountain will feature a timed laser and water propulsion in the evening which will leave audiences in awe," a description of the show reads.

"With three daytime shows featuring dancing fountains and music and one evening show with lasers and lights, patrons will be able to step back and watch the whimsical performances against the backdrop of the Toronto waterfront."

The drone show is set to take place every night from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3 this year, and the three-week-long fair will run from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.