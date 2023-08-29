The CNE's Secret Menu for 2023 just leaked and here's what to expect

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is back in Toronto until September 4, 2023. While all the exciting rides, attractions and games can keep you busy, the most anticipated to-do at the CNE is always the wild, mind-boggling food items.

Whether you want to stare down the barrel of a four-pound taco or titillate your taste buds with some Pickle Cotton Candy, this year's fair fare (get it?) is anything but fair on your stomach — and isn’t that really the point?

The new on-menu items are already stacked with some crazy concoctions, but if you really want to push your gastronomic gusto, this year’s CNE Secret Menu presented by Invisalign has some of the finest foods you need to be on the lookout for.

From a sweet take on a Mexican street food classic to some boozy peanut butter and jelly chicken wings, here are all the Secret Menu items you need to try and where to find them.

And P.S., you'll have to ask for these Secret Menu items by name, as they won't appear on each vendor's displayed menu!

Cheese Headz — Spicy Thrilla Dilla

A spicy, tangy take on a Quebecois classic, Cheese Headz is coming in swinging with its new pickled poutine at this year’s CNE.

French fries topped with pickled cheese curds, a signature gravy, and dill ranch sauce topped with shredded pickles, the secret here is to hit it with their secret hot sauce.

The addition of the pickles and hot sauce isn’t as crazy as you’d think, with the briney heat cutting through a lot of that ultra-rich cheese and gravy. You can find the Cheese Headz food truck on Princes' Blvd. to pick up this absolute meal of a poutine.

Alijandro's kitchen — Fawaffle Dogs

If you’re feeling a little fried on fried food, but still want to indulge in a tasty corn dog, you can bake it up a notch with this Halal take on a fair food sample.

Instead of encasing a hot dog around a corn-meal batter, you’ll get it encrusted with house-made falafel and baked to crispy perfection. Served with a side of Chipotle Hummus for dipping, this savoury treat comes completely gluten-free.

Grabbing one of these Fawaffle Dogs to enjoy while perusing the fairgrounds is easier than any of the games.

Caf-Eh T.O. — Ice Elote

Mexican street corn is all the rage, so why not have it for dessert? Remixing their recently added “Cone on the Cob,” this double-sided ice cream cone is meant to be eaten like corn and is surprisingly portable and ended up being one of the standouts on this list.

A peach-mango flavour ice cream is at the base, covered in Captain Crunch cereal and seasoned with Tajin. The Ice Elote is also drizzled with a chamoy and a sweet spicy sauce for extra heat.

A surprisingly refreshing treat located at Booth 419 in the Food Building, they’ll serve it up with a tiny bottle of Tabasco if you want a little extra heat — which, surprisingly, is actually way better than you may expect!

Bubba's Butterfly Chips — Moh’ Corn Dogs

If you’re craving a corn dog with a little something extra, Bubba’s Butterfly Chips has the Moh’ Corn Dog tucked away to satisfy your craving in the Kiddie Midway.

Completely halal, this fried guy is served with smooth vegetable gravy so you can dip in as much as you'd like — keeping the corn dog crispy.

Eva's Original Chimneys — Caramel Apple Chimney Cone

Everyone’s favourite chimney cones are in full attendance at this year’s CNE, and they're coming in with a Secret Menu take on a sticky Caramel Apple that'll delight those in the know.

Layers of vanilla ice cream, apple pie filling, and caramel sauce, this chimney cone is loaded with Skor to satisfy that classic caramel apple craving.

Those crunchy Skor bits might turn off folks with braces, but luckily, Invisalign's flexibility means you can still enjoy sticky treats like these.

Located in the Food Building at Booth 306, this spin on Eva's traditional Caramel Apple cone will leave a sweet taste in your mouth for the whole day (because, you know, those Skor bits in your teeth).

Wing Kxng Food Truck — Peanut Butter & Jack Daniels Jelly Chicken Wings

Don’t be winging it when it comes to your flats and drums, these Thai-inspired wings are coming straight from the king!

A perfect marriage of sweet and salty, these crispy chicken wings are coated in peanut sauce and a house-made Jack Daniel’s blackberry jam sauce to give you a uniquely nostalgic PB&J flavour, but elevated.

A food truck that’s hard to miss, these wings are sure to satisfy your curious palate, hitting all the right flavour notes of your childhood sandwich — and no crusts!

Tim Hortons — Timsicle

A Canadian staple, Tim Horton’s is going to be on-site with its classic menu, but it’s not coming to the CNE unprepared to make a chilling splash through the Secret Menu presented by Invisalign.

Serving up the nostalgia of your favourite childhood frozen treat, the Timsicle takes that classic creamsicle taste and puts it in a drink. No need to worry about getting any on your fingers — unless you’re into that kind of stuff.

Coming in both Orange and Purple (technically grape, but purple is the real flavour), this icey drink comes with a dollop of creamy ice cream on top, making for a smooth surprise when you’re finished.

Is your stomach grumbling with anticipation? Then bookmark these 2023 CNE Secret Menu items and head on over to The Ex before September 4, 2023, to try them for yourself. And remember, they won't be displayed on the vendors' regular menus!