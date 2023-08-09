10 new things coming to the 2023 CNE in Toronto

The 2023 CNE is one of the most anticipated summer events in Toronto. Every year, the Exhibition grounds are filled with thrilling rides, carnival games, wacky food, and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Here are some of the new things coming to the CNE in Toronto this year.

Want to take a break from the crowd and the summer heat? Head over to The Superwheel, a ferris wheel standing a soaring 150 feet in the sky, with air-conditioned pods fitting up to six people making this ride the perfect group bonding activity. It made its first Canadian stop at the Calgary Stampede earlier this year.

Sparkling Symphony is an all-new water show on Lake Ontario featuring 11 fountains twirling up to 100 feet in the air in sync with fun music and an array of colourful lasers and lights, so make sure you grab a good view of the lake.

Crack open a cold energy drink and watch the Monster Energy skateboard team show off their skills on a custom-built halfpipe. Dance to the tunes of live DJ performances or get a fresh haircut from the Monster barber shop.

Every year, the CNE offers a selection of unusual food and drinks. Although this year's secret menu and new food items are yet to be released, previous years' strange eats included ketchup and mustard soft serve and pickle lemonade, to name a few.

Watch in awe as world-class extreme skaters, including special guest and Olympic silver medalist Elvis Stojko, grace the ice with incredible performances at Time Flies, a dynamic show taking over the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

For the first time ever, the CNE will host a Drag EXtravaganza featuring Drag Race superstars Tynomi Banks, Mo Heart and Jan Sport, as well as comedy queen Ivory Towers, and The Village's party-starter, Sofonda.

Step into a world of musical history as you immerse yourself in the history of CNE's musical past, and learn about the stars that graced the CNE stage, including Freddie Mercury, Sonny and Cher and the Jackson 5, at the Echoes of Entertainment: A Concert History of the CNE exhibit.

Music lovers can also check out the Pink Floyd Exhibition at the Better Living Centre.

Dive into this year's new National Geographic exhibit, Pristine Seas, where you can learn about the importance of marine protection through captivating photography and film.

You can even get a view of the NatGeo team's expeditions in colourful coral reefs and the massive icebergs of the Antarctic.

What is a day at the CNE without a selfie to prove it? Although the CNE already offers plenty of selfie opportunities, this year they're kicking it up a notch with a Selfie Hallway.

Snap a picture with a giant floral aquarium, an 8-foot-tall shimmer wall, or a giant cotton candy sculpture (just to name a few).

This year is all about thrilling performances at the CNE. Head on over to the Enercare Centre for Cirque-tacular Spectacular. The show will feature action-packed trampoline, gymnastics and aerial acrobatics and is sure to satisfy your inner thrillseeker.