The CNE just leaked its Secret Menu presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Toronto's biggest event of the year, the CNE, is finally back with all of the rides, games and ridiculous foods you can handle to close out a bustling summer.

The 2022 iteration of the Ex is chock-full of new additions, including a nightly drone show, live acrobatics, ghost walks and, of course, a whole new menu of must-try carnival treats, many made with local Ontario dairy.

Because the Food Building is always bound to have hundreds of delicious and over-the-top snacks to choose from, regulars at the event will know that they have to pick wisely, no matter how big their appetite.

And this year, some of the top picks are being kept under wraps as part of a Secret Menu.

Only those in the know will be able to track down and ask for the 9 exclusive items on the CNE Secret Menu presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario, which will not be posted as part of vendors' regular menu lists.

A common ingredient in many of the tasty and delicious secret offerings is high-quality Ontario dairy, produced by local dairy farming families who are proud to supply fresh, great tasting dairy to communities across Ontario.

We expect our feeds will be filled with drool-worthy posts for the next couple weeks as CNE visitors welcome the end-of-year tradition back to their grid and share their favourite secret menu items using #DFOxCNEsecretmenu, @ontariodairy and @letsgototheex.

Skoreo Cheesecake Chimney Cone from Eva's Original Chimneys

A freshly-baked chimney cone is filled with local Ontario dairy vanilla soft serve rolled in Oreo cookie crumble, then it's layered and topped with salted caramel, cheesecake, Skor piecs and more Oreo for good measure.

Peach Mango "Spice Cream" CRUNCH from Caf-Eh T.O.

Did you hear about Caf-Eh T.O's new CNE treat – Peach Mango Spice Cream made with local Ontario dairy? Caf-Eh T.O is also featuring exclusive Secret Menu toppings to create the Peach Mango Spice Cream CRUNCH!

A sliced mango puree will add to the sweetness - but this secret addition of crushed dry chilli peppers will add fire AND crunch to this already unique menu item.

Churro Wrapped Deep Fried Pickle from CORNehCOPIA

This one is bound to be a hit — the most unique mix of salty and sweet you can find in the form of a pickle wrapped in a churro and deep fried.

Root Beer Whiskey BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich from Fried Chicken Sandwiches

The most unique fried chicken you'll have, tossed in a tangy root beer and whiskey sauce and topped with house coleslaw.

Chicken88 from 6spicerack

Indian and Chinese flavours meet in this dish, tossed in a homemade Hakka sauce with garlic aioli and green onion.

TOT'so NYC Chopped Cheesy from Get Your Own Taters Food Truck

The Toronto take on the NYC chopped cheese sandwich, featuring delicious Ontario dairy melted cheese, ground beef, grilled onions, lettuce, diced tomatoes and pickled chilis atop tater tots.

Mango Dragon Fruit Twist from Yogen Früz

Just like it sounds, this treat mashes mango and dragon fruit sorbet flavours into a beautiful twist topped with fresh watermelon and strawberries, perfect for summer.

Brownie Cheesecake & Cinnamon Bun Beavertails

Two special edition flavours of this Canadian classic dessert are at the CNE this year: one with a cheesecake base topped with brownie, white chocolate bits and chocolate drizzle; the other, combining cinnamon sugar with vanilla icing.

The Cinnabon Swirler from Dolce Inc.

A frozen custard Sundae made with local Ontario Dairy featuring Cheesecake Factory Cinnabon Cheesecake, hot caramel and Nutella chocolate drizzle topped with fresh whipped cream.

Foodies should note that some of the participating stalls are only on-site during food truck events, so be sure to check online to make sure they're open when you're going.