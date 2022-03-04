After a long two-year hiatus, the CNE is officially coming back to Toronto this summer.

The quintessential event of the summer is finally returning to the city which means you'll be able to stuff your face with weird food and go on rides that will give you butterflies in your stomach.

With an announcement of live events returning to the city this year, many have expressed their excitement of the return of the beloved event.

You heard it from the Mayor @JohnTory we are back this summer! We can’t wait to welcome you back for the 2022 CNE! #letsgototheex https://t.co/AyPbVHn2Di — letsgototheex (@LetsGoToTheEX) March 4, 2022

One person even wrote that they could cry from happiness with this news.

THE CNE IS COMING BACK I COULD CRY 😭 MY DATE SPOT RETURNS — ava the tired pre wife #TeamBagaChips (@squirrel_bones) March 4, 2022

Some have expressed that it's been way too long of a wait since the city has seen some fun.

Seems so long ago we had fun in Toronto pic.twitter.com/TqR3TPqFr5 — Rui 💉💉💉 (@ruithinks) March 4, 2022

With others writing that they missed the annual fair.

I've missed it — Siobhan (@clover_tango) March 4, 2022

Someone even joked about how they need to get ready for all the weird food the fair has to offer.

Be right back, I need to get in shape for the CNE Food Building. 😋😍🍭🍫🍩🍬🎠🎢🎡 https://t.co/MnGRjSQurf — the book of peli motto ✨🌸🌺 (@ItsKrisRose) March 4, 2022

One person who's very excited about the CNE wrote how they'll be spending their summer outside.

THE CNE COMING BACK ?!?!?!? OH OKAY WE OUTSIDE THIS SUMMER 🔥 — wasabishawty. (@__soysaucexx) March 4, 2022

While others are declaring that summer is officially back.

Caribana, CNE…Summer is finally back ☀️ — Shxmmy Szn 🎯 (@_Shxmmyszn) March 4, 2022

The CNE is scheduled to run from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. Tickets are $15 for general admission to grounds, shows, and exhibits on any one day of the CNE, plus a $1.99 service fee.