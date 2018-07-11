Historic Toronto sports arena renamed Coca-Cola Coliseum

Today in news that will probably make people disproportionaly mad, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has announced that Ricoh Coliseum — home of the Toronto Marlies — will henceforth be known as "Coca-Cola Coliseum."

Yes, it's true — Ricoh will be going the way of Air Canada, which recently had its name replaced by Scotiabank at the ACC (sorry, Scotiabank Arena).

"As one the city’s most historic venues and the home of the Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies, Coca-Cola Coliseum will continue to provide opportunities for fans to support their teams and enjoy the best in music and entertainment," reads a joint press release from MLSE and Coke.

Introducing Coca-Cola Coliseum, hosting unforgettable experiences and future Leafs.



Learn more about the name change of our home rink ➡️ https://t.co/pFha6ZrjoQ

#MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/XL8kNZGGZf — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) July 11, 2018

The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but the release suggests that Coca-Cola has signed a 10-year naming rights partnership.

Ricoh, a Japanese office supply company, paid $10 million for similar naming rights deal with the facility back in 2003.

The name change takes effect immediately, but nothing else has been announced in terms of modifying the 8,300-seat venue itself.

That said, Coca-Cola is bringing some new programs into the mix.

First off, the arena at Exhibition Place — built as part of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in 1921 — will be open to the public for "several community skate events" throughout the upcoming 2018-2019 hockey season.

The global beverage brand will also be donating a suite of seats to non-profit community organizations for every Marlies home game next year.

"Coca-Cola has deep roots in the Toronto community, with our first bottling plant opening in the city’s west end in 1906," said Coca Cola Marketing VP Michael Samoszewski in today's release.

"We have been refreshing Canadians for more than 120 years and are thrilled to work alongside MLSE to continue building a welcoming environment for the community throughout this 10-year partnership."