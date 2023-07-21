Toronto is getting a fake private jet where you can take Instagram pics

Nothing projects one's wealth and status like access to a private jet. Don't have either of those things? No problem! You can just fake it until you make it by visiting an upcoming selfie-friendly display at this year's Canadian National Exhibition.

The Bombardier Innovation Space will be one of the many new exhibits and attractions introduced for 2023's CNE, running from August 18 to September 4 at Exhibition Place.

For the first time ever, the Canadian aerospace giant will be showing off a vignette of its locally-produced Global 7500 business jet to Toronto audiences.

The mock-up will give visitors the illusion of sitting inside one of these Global 7500 aircraft, which Bombardier touts as "the world's largest and longest-range business jet."

While the experience is clearly designed to promote Bombardier's aircraft to big-business clients, it will provide the rest of us normies with the rare chance to get a photo inside of a (real-enough-looking) private jet interior.

Sure, you won't get the 7,700 nautical mile range or the blistering top speed of Mach 0.925, but your IG followers probably won't know the difference.

A similar experience landed (sorry) in Toronto in 2019, geared more toward the Instagram selfie crowd. That Instagram-friendly pop-up museum, dubbed THIS IS EYE CANDY, offered a fake business jet interior at 322 Queen Street West from May through October 2019 before departing Toronto.

Toronto's obsession with fake plane interiors turned another page in 2022 when a secret pop-up airplane-themed bar event touched down (once again, my apologies) in the city.

You can party like an executive inside of a fake plane in Toronto this fallhttps://t.co/2wTibNu7Hx #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) August 31, 2022

It's just the latest opportunity to try your luck lying to friends and family about how your life is oh-so-perfect and successful, only to get caught in your fib like a fool because they also read blogTO.