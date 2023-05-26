Toronto is getting a Pink Floyd exhibition as co-founder Roger Waters under investigation

A Pink Floyd exhibition is coming to Toronto but it might prove to be more controversial than organizer's expected.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition – Their Mortal Remains is an audio-visual experience that retraces the journey of the iconic band in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The exhibition, with over 350 artifacts, will feature a large collection of instruments, props, photographs, music, films and original artwork from the personal archives of Pink Floyd.

The event is meant to offer insight into the band's rich history and the many ways in which it has shaped and defined culture throughout its career.

"Creatively we are aiming for state-of-the-art visuals complete with superb sonic delivery, similar to the experience of attending a Pink Floyd concert," says Creative Director and co-Curator Aubrey 'Po' Powell in a press release.

The exhibition is divided into several sections each named after an album by the band and tracing a specific time period in the band's career.

The touring exhibition was previously on view in Montreal where over 85,000 people checked it out.

It arrives in Toronto amid ongoing controversy surrounding Roger Waters, the band's co-founder and leader, who has been accused of making anti-Israel remarks as well as being pro-Russia in its battle against Ukraine.

Just this week he is under investigation from German Police for wearing a Nazi-like outfit during a concert in Berlin.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition – Their Mortal Remains opens on June 16 at Better Living Centre, Exhibition Place.

It will run from Tuesday to Sundays, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. and will remain closed on Monday. Tickets are on sale on their official website.