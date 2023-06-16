Here are 5 things you need to know before the season 7 premiere of Outlander

Outlander’s highly-anticipated season seven premiere drops on W Network this Sunday, June 18 at 9 pm -- and it looks like we're in for the wildest season yet.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the time-travel drama since the season six finale in May 2022, which ended on one hell of a cliffhanger.

If you need a little refresher ahead of the new season after the painfully long droughtlander you've endured, we've got you covered.

Based on the popular book series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander has gripped viewers since its debut in 2014 with the heartwrenching love story of Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) a WWII nurse who travels back to 18th-century Scotland, and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) a handsome and heroic Highland warrior.

The latest season saw the two split by circumstances beyond their control, as Claire was accused of murder. And things are about to get even more complicated for the pair.

To celebrate the premiere on June 18, W Network is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a trip to Scotland, where they can explore the Highlands for themselves (but more on this later). Here's a look at where things left off and a glimpse of what lies ahead.

Claire is a murderer?

After the tragic murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), the finger of blame was pointed at Claire. Wanting justice for his brother’s death, Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) appeared at Fraser's Ridge with his men and demanded Jamie hand over his wife so she could be taken to face trial. The series ended with Claire locked in a cell, seemingly hopeless, awaiting her fate.

She has no witnesses to testify for her, an apparent motive, and is being accused of witchcraft (again) due to the fact she tried to save Malva's unborn baby with medical practices that don't actually exist yet. As it stands, Brown is pretty confident that there's enough evidence to see Claire executed for the murder.

In the upcoming season, fans will find out what happens to Claire and whether Malva's real killer gets caught.

Young Ian and Jamie's journey

When Brown showed up to take Claire to trial, Jamie wasn't letting her go without a fight. But he soon realized his only option was to at least accompany her and make sure she was safe.

Unfortunately, Jamie was separated from Claire by Brown's men, who planned to send him back to Scotland on a ship. However, Young Ian (John Bell) and friends arrived to rescue him just in time.

The series ended with the group riding along a beach en route to save Claire. Season seven will now see Jamie give everything to make sure his wife stays out of prison and survives.

Brianna and Roger

With all of the madness season six's finale brought, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about the fleeting moment of happiness shared amongst Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger Mack (Richard Rankin). In a heartwarming scene, the couple finally confirmed that Roger is Jemmy's real father.

Thanks to a headlice infestation, Jemmy needed a haircut, which revealed a hereditary birthmark on his scalp that no one had noticed before -- and it's the exact same one that Roger has.

Even though Roger has always loved and accepted Jemmy as his own, the two can now breathe a huge sigh of relief knowing he is not the son of the evil Stephen Bonnet after all.

A geopolitical revolution

As Jamie and Young Ian race to rescue Claire, their mission is about to become all the more difficult thanks to the beginnings of a geopolitical firestorm that's been brewing for quite some time: the American Revolution. Viewers can expect things to get very tense for the Fraser family. Inevitably, they will get tangled up in the violence that comes with an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger will soon be faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart forever.

Fergus and Marsali's fresh start

Fan favourites Fergus (César Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) have been through a lot -- and the final episodes of season six saw the two preparing to start fresh. The pair left Fraser's Ridge, with no intent on returning, and took over a vacant print shop in New Bern, North Carolina, a place where they could live their lives in peace with baby Henri-Christian.

It's not known what role the family will play, if any, in season seven; we'll just have to tune in and see.

