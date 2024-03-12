Not everyone is happy about Toronto's plan to redevelop hundreds of parking lots

Toronto may be making progress on building more desperately-needed housing, but the city has still got a way's to go if it wants to meet the demand of a too-rapidly growing population and recover any semblance of affordability.

As part of the push from all sides to construct more homes, and fast, officials are now examining the possibility of transforming hundreds of City-owned properties — including 130 parking lots — for residential use.

But, while the public may be unanimously in support of the plan to reach housing targets and hopefully bring at least some affordability back to the market, it seems a few residents aren't eager to lose parking spaces to do so.

Cities worldwide are often praised for converting parking — which can be seen as a relatively poor use of coveted urban land — into pretty much anything else. In this case, the need for more homes in Toronto (and affordable ones, at that) is undeniable. But, some residents are concerned about the impact less parking could have on the local economy.

Gosh… little parking as is. Heave you seen all the massive buildings ‘approved’ by city council on Bloor by St George? Crazy! About 8 huge buildings.. massive… with NO PARKING!!! It will devastate that area by ROM. OISE Complete insanity. Densification gone mad! No planning! — Pam (@pammcgugan) March 10, 2024

There are those that feel very strongly that simply getting rid of parking is the worst way to incentivize people to use alternative modes of transportation, and that less parking will translate to fewer customers for at least some businesses.

Many retailers, restaurateurs and others in the city have many times expressed concerns about the impact of removing nearby parking spots, which are used by both local and out-of-town shoppers, for things like bike lanes.

"There need to be more parking spaces than there is now," one person on X argued.

Then there are those who fear the housing replacing City-owned lots will simply be more exorbitantly-priced condos sold to wealthy investors — not at all what Toronto needs right now.

Of course, investor-landlords who don't live on-site wouldn't have parking needs, but as one person pointed out on X, those who actually end up living there may, as much as some advocates want to wish for a car-free future.

"If people are going to live in those apartments/condos, they need somewhere to park," they wrote.

Where only a few floors will be affordable while the others are market rent or purchased by... — J⭕hn Q (@shotclock24) March 10, 2024

Some netizens are also bringing up the importance of parking spaces for the elderly and those with mobility issues who can't walk or take transit as easily as others.

It's an argument that people have also used in the ongoing battle regarding cars in High Park.

So where are folks unable to take transit for mobility reasons supposed to park to get to nearby medical appointments? Ok for mayor who cycles all over to talk, but some people aren’t so lucky. — Kathy Kells (@xkeya) March 9, 2024

Then there's the camp who thinks turning parking lots into homes isn't the way to tackle the city's affordability problem at its root.

"Rather than increasing minimum wage or fixed incomes to match current cost of living, we get this sh*t," one citizen wrote on X this week.

"Parking lots are not homes. Making sure people have a livable income to match housing costs is essential, but politicians don't give a f*** about implementing actual solutions."

How many will be social housing or will they all be for the people making 200000 and up if so you ain’t really helping anyone — jdog (@johnstavro95781) March 9, 2024

Some are also joking that knowing how things get done in this city (or rather, don't), it will likely be decades before any progress is made on this front, even if a decision to replace surface lots is agreed upon.

As HousingNowTO noted on socials in response to the news, a few City-owned lots that were selected for new affordable housing developments five years ago still remain untouched, giving the organization little hope that the proposal will come to fruition anytime soon.