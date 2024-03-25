Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto condos

Life in Toronto gets even more expensive as condo maintenance fees skyrocket

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

For those few who are able to earn and save up enough funds to purchase a property in Toronto, costs beyond the already-unaffordable down payment and mortgage payments are getting far worse, and fast.

Condos, which are typically the easiest entry point for first-time homebuyers, are now getting even more expensive for people to manage on a monthly basis thanks to runaway maintenance fees that in some parts of the city increased a whopping two times faster last year than in previous years.

Many in the city are paying upwards of $1,000 per month in these fees, on top of thousands in other bills to keep the property (the average condo, which now costs $700,000, requires nearly $4,000 per month in mortgage payments on a fixed-term 3-year mortgage with a 25-year amortization after a $150,000 down payment).

With property taxes also escalating by 9.5 per cent this year, even the cheapest and smallest properties in the city are becoming too much, even for those who were prepared to cover the sky-high costs of actually buying a home in the first place.

According to a Star investigation using condos.ca data this week, average maintenance fees across 12 areas of the city spiked by more than 5.5 per cent between 2022 and 2023, versus just 2.72 per cent the year prior, and 2.98 per cent the year before that.

These costs — which cover things like utilities, the upkeep of common areas, insurance, a reserve fund for repairs, etc., depending on the building — have now climbed to around 81 cents per square foot in Toronto.

This is hundreds more annually than people were paying just a few years ago (in the Star's example, a 650-square-foot unit now carries $620 more in maintenance fees per year than it would have in 2020, or more than $50 extra per month).

Though the cost may not end up being monumentally more per month, it is yet another inflating bill that adds up to an overwhelming cost of living in the city.

Lead photo by

Strata Real Estate, Brokerage via Strata.ca
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Life in Toronto gets even more expensive as condo maintenance fees skyrocket

More than 150 gas station and convenience store sites are on sale in Canada

$4 million Toronto home inspired by 17th-century Italy

Ontario resort where Bachelor in Paradise Canada was filmed is up for sale

It's taking some Ontario renters an absurd amount of time to find a home

Renters in this Toronto building have been without heat for nearly a month

Thousands on waitlist for $10 plots of land in Ontario town ahead of project launch

Historic mansion in Toronto is surprisingly under $3 million