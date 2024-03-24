Real Estate
42 Berryman StbToronto

$4 million Toronto home inspired by 17th-century Italy

Tucked away in the heart of Toronto's prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood, 42 Berryman Street stands as a true masterpiece, offering a blend of Victorian charm and modern luxury.

This designer's haven, built in 2003 with reclaimed brick to preserve its period facade, underwent a complete interior transformation in 2020, inspired by the majestic homes of 17th-century Italy.

You'll notice nods to Italian architecture and design throughout — from the large tapestries on the walls and the statues scattered about, right down to the types of materials used in the construction of the home.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The front entrance of the stunning home.

But fear not, as this house defintiely isn't stuck in the Baroque era, and has a very modern take on the 17th-century design.42 Berryman St. Toronto

One of two bedrooms at 42 Berryman Street. 

42 Berryman St. boasts two-bedrooms, four bathrooms and 2,000 square-feet of living space. 42 Berryman St. Toronto

The view of the dining room and living room. 

As you step inside, you're immediately greeted by an open-concept living-dining area.42 Berryman St. Toronto

The floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace in the living room. 

The striking floor-to-ceiling Bianco D'Italia honed porcelain slab feature wall with a gas fireplace creates a cozy and welcoming ambience.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The dining room with its epic chandelier. 

The dining room, with its black and white palette, provides an ideal backdrop for hosting your next dinner party.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The home has stunning custom railings that give an Italian flair. 

Opposite the dining area you'll notice the custom-designed wrought iron railings of the staircasethat  add a touch of elegance.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The kitchen has plenty of storage. 

The kitchen is a cooking enthusiast's dream, with stainless steel appliances, stunning white cabinets, and a custom island with a black lacquer base and Sahara Noir polished quartzite countertop.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

We're obsessed with the little statue on the island counter. 

The kitchen opens up to a private courtyard through Bauhaus floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The private courtyard, as accessed through the kitchen.

Outside, you'll be surrounded by professionally landscaped gardens, with the private courtyard offering a beautiful setting for outdoor dining or unwinding with friends.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The primary bedroom in the two-bedroom, four-bathroom house.

Upstairs you'll find a spacious primary suite boasting vaulted ceilings, large windows and a skylight that combine to bathe the room with natural light.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

The spa-like ensuite features a floating double sink vanity with a quartz countertop and a stunning 14-foot high marble shower wall with elegant brass hardware.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The basement. 

42 Berryman St. also has a fully finished basement with custom built-ins and a modern linear fireplace, providing additional versatile living space, whether as a home office, a guest bedroom, a gym or a media room.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

An additional bedroom in the basement has built-in closets. 

The only downside to this property is that there's no parking, really.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

Another bathroom. 

But, the listing does mention that street parking for $289/year is available.

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The front entrance to the home. 

But when you're this close to Yorkville and Bloor Street, who needs a car?

42 Berryman St. Toronto

The backyard. 

42 Berryman St. is listed for $3,695,000.

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
