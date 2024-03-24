$4 million Toronto home inspired by 17th-century Italy

Tucked away in the heart of Toronto's prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood, 42 Berryman Street stands as a true masterpiece, offering a blend of Victorian charm and modern luxury.

This designer's haven, built in 2003 with reclaimed brick to preserve its period facade, underwent a complete interior transformation in 2020, inspired by the majestic homes of 17th-century Italy.

You'll notice nods to Italian architecture and design throughout — from the large tapestries on the walls and the statues scattered about, right down to the types of materials used in the construction of the home.

But fear not, as this house defintiely isn't stuck in the Baroque era, and has a very modern take on the 17th-century design.

42 Berryman St. boasts two-bedrooms, four bathrooms and 2,000 square-feet of living space.

As you step inside, you're immediately greeted by an open-concept living-dining area.

The striking floor-to-ceiling Bianco D'Italia honed porcelain slab feature wall with a gas fireplace creates a cozy and welcoming ambience.

The dining room, with its black and white palette, provides an ideal backdrop for hosting your next dinner party.

Opposite the dining area you'll notice the custom-designed wrought iron railings of the staircasethat add a touch of elegance.

The kitchen is a cooking enthusiast's dream, with stainless steel appliances, stunning white cabinets, and a custom island with a black lacquer base and Sahara Noir polished quartzite countertop.

The kitchen opens up to a private courtyard through Bauhaus floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

Outside, you'll be surrounded by professionally landscaped gardens, with the private courtyard offering a beautiful setting for outdoor dining or unwinding with friends.

Upstairs you'll find a spacious primary suite boasting vaulted ceilings, large windows and a skylight that combine to bathe the room with natural light.

The spa-like ensuite features a floating double sink vanity with a quartz countertop and a stunning 14-foot high marble shower wall with elegant brass hardware.

42 Berryman St. also has a fully finished basement with custom built-ins and a modern linear fireplace, providing additional versatile living space, whether as a home office, a guest bedroom, a gym or a media room.

The only downside to this property is that there's no parking, really.

But, the listing does mention that street parking for $289/year is available.

But when you're this close to Yorkville and Bloor Street, who needs a car?

42 Berryman St. is listed for $3,695,000.