This distinctive log cabin in Brampton was just listed for only $700K

While the Toronto real estate market might be back to its usual shenaningans, if you venture a little further out into the GTA there are some pretty cool properties that won't break the bank.

Take this house in Brampton that's giving total cottage vibes.

36 Hector Court is a beautiful 3+1 bedroom, two-bathroom detached home that offers the cozy comforts of country living but with all the benefits of being close to Bramalea City Centre.

As you walk up to the house, you can't help but fall in love with the unique log cabin-style of it.

This unique design offers a delightful blend of rustic charm and modern convenience.

As you step inside, you're greeted by the warmth of a wood stove, perfect for those chilly evenings and pretty unheard of in homes in the city.

A custom-made wall unit provides ample storage space and adds a touch of elegance to the living area.

The kitchen, meanwhile, has plenty of cabinets for storage and a cozy dining area where you can enjoy your meals.

The bedrooms are beyond cozy thanks to the exposed wood logs and wood panelled ceilings.

And just when you thought the surprises of this charming abode ended, you venture into the basement and BAM — a spa.

The finished basement is complete with a double jetted tub and a piano.

It's the perfect place to unwind after a long day or to entertain guests in style.

But unlike most log cabins, this house has had plenty of updates, meaning you don't have to put a ton of work into it to make it livable.

In 2023, the house was updated with spray foam insulation in the attic and new windows to be more energy-efficient.

The ductless air conditioning and heat system ensures year-round comfort, while the three-car parking space and large barn-style shed provide plenty of room for storage and parking.

And the best part: 36 Hector Crt. is listed for just $699,000.