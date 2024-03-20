Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
36 hector crt brampton

This distinctive log cabin in Brampton was just listed for only $700K

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

While the Toronto real estate market might be back to its usual shenaningans, if you venture a little further out into the GTA there are some pretty cool properties that won't break the bank. 

Take this house in Brampton that's giving total cottage vibes.

36 Hector Court is a beautiful 3+1 bedroom, two-bathroom detached home that offers the cozy comforts of country living but with all the benefits of being close to Bramalea City Centre.35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The kitchen and living room of the charming home.

As you walk up to the house, you can't help but fall in love with the unique log cabin-style of it.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

One of the bedrooms in the recently-listed home.

This unique design offers a delightful blend of rustic charm and modern convenience. 

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The living room, complete with a unique wood stove. 

As you step inside, you're greeted by the warmth of a wood stove, perfect for those chilly evenings and pretty unheard of in homes in the city.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The dining area of 36 Hector Court.

A custom-made wall unit provides ample storage space and adds a touch of elegance to the living area.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The kitchen with its stainless steel appliances. 

The kitchen, meanwhile, has plenty of cabinets for storage and a cozy dining area where you can enjoy your meals.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The primary bedroom of the house.

The bedrooms are beyond cozy thanks to the exposed wood logs and wood panelled ceilings. 

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The double jetted tub in the basement. 

And just when you thought the surprises of this charming abode ended, you venture into the basement and BAM — a spa. 

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The basement houses a rec room with a piano. 

The finished basement is complete with a double jetted tub and a piano.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

A bedroom currently being used an office. 

It's the perfect place to unwind after a long day or to entertain guests in style.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The upstairs landing. 

But unlike most log cabins, this house has had plenty of updates, meaning you don't have to put a ton of work into it to make it livable.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

One of two bathrooms in the home.

In 2023, the house was updated with spray foam insulation in the attic and new windows to be more energy-efficient.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The backyard and shed. 

The ductless air conditioning and heat system ensures year-round comfort, while the three-car parking space and large barn-style shed provide plenty of room for storage and parking.

35 Hector Crt. Brampton

The back of the house. 

And the best part: 36 Hector Crt. is listed for just $699,000.

Photos by

Virtual Home Photography
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This distinctive log cabin in Brampton was just listed for only $700K

Ontario cottage prices to see big spike but are nowhere near the highest in Canada

This very mid and dated Toronto bungalow is selling for $4 million because of grass

These are the neighbourhoods in Toronto where you can buy a house below the average price

Home prices in Ontario are somehow rising less drastically than any other province

Ontario rental only lets tenants use kitchen when landlord is home

The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

Building permit and codes to know for your bathroom renovation in Ontario