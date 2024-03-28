Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
32 Servington Cres. Toronto

This $4 million Toronto house's glow up earned it a spot in a design mag

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Have you ever dreamed of living in a home straight out of a design magazine?

Well, dream no more because 32 Servington Cres. is the epitome of a jaw-dropping and it actually was featured in a design magazine. 

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home underwent a significant transformation to get to this point.
32 Servington Cres. Toronto

The dining room. 

If you saw 32 Servington Cres. in 2010, when it last sold, and compared it to the current home, you would barely recognize it.32 Servington Cres. Toronto

The kitchen. 

Situated in the old city of Toronto, this stunning abode has been meticulously renovated, restored, and expanded to offer over 3,600 square feet of luxurious living space across three magnificent levels.32 Servington Cres. Toronto

A baby grand piano. 

"The owner is an interior designer," listing agent Ashley McInnis told blogTO. 32 Servington Cres. Toronto

One of the bedrooms with a built-in wardrobe. 

And an incredibly talented one at that! From the moment you set eyes on this house, you'll be captivated by its charming curb appeal.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

The back of the house. 

The exterior maintains the architectural character of the street, while the interior has undergone a fantastic designer transformation, and the back extension of the house, as McInnis likes to put it, is a party.
32 Servington Cres. Toronto

The kitchen with lots of storage. 

Every space has been thoughtfully designed for both form and function, ensuring that every corner of this home is as beautiful as it is practical.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

The family room with tons of natural light. 

The main level is an absolute showstopper, with floor-to-ceiling glass flooding the space with natural light.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The light-filled ambiance is sure to take your breath away, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that you'll love coming home to.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

Family rooms all over the house make it ideal for entertaining. 

Family spaces are found on every level of this home, offering plenty of room for everyone to spread out and relax.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

A home office. 

But one of the standout features of this home is its location.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

A patio off the main floor. 

Perched atop one of the highest elevations in the old city, this gem offers sweeping skyline views in a serene park-like setting.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

A bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. 

"You just see the whole city. It's amazing!" said McInnis.  

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

Toronto views. 

Imagine waking up every morning to the breathtaking sight of Toronto's skyline, right from the comfort of your own home.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

The lower level family room. 

The lower level is a fantastic above-grade walkout featuring floor-to-ceiling glass that opens up to an incredibly deep lot with multiple outdoor spaces.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

The back patio with recessed lighting in the stones. 

It's the perfect spot for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet evening under the stars.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

Another lounge area. 

So, if you've been searching for a home that combines luxury, style, and functionality, then this Toronto beauty might just be your dream home.

32 Servington Cres. Toronto

An aerial shot of the property. 

32 Severington Cres. is listed for $3,988,800.

Photos by

Leading Image 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4 million Toronto house's glow up earned it a spot in a design mag

Trudeau proposes Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights to ease housing crunch

Here are the condo buildings with the highest and lowest maintenance fees in the GTA

Enormous 68-storey condo to replace Toronto LCBO and Dollarama locations

Huge Richmond Hill mansion with Versailles vibes drops its price by $2 million

Wedge-shaped condo tower to soar 46 storeys above Toronto neighbourhood

Jagmeet Singh says sky-high living costs threaten to kill Toronto's vibrancy

Vintage ad of Toronto house selling for under $17k sparks discussion about cost of living