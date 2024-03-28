This $4 million Toronto house's glow up earned it a spot in a design mag

Have you ever dreamed of living in a home straight out of a design magazine?

Well, dream no more because 32 Servington Cres. is the epitome of a jaw-dropping and it actually was featured in a design magazine.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home underwent a significant transformation to get to this point.



If you saw 32 Servington Cres. in 2010, when it last sold, and compared it to the current home, you would barely recognize it.

Situated in the old city of Toronto, this stunning abode has been meticulously renovated, restored, and expanded to offer over 3,600 square feet of luxurious living space across three magnificent levels.

"The owner is an interior designer," listing agent Ashley McInnis told blogTO.

And an incredibly talented one at that! From the moment you set eyes on this house, you'll be captivated by its charming curb appeal.

The exterior maintains the architectural character of the street, while the interior has undergone a fantastic designer transformation, and the back extension of the house, as McInnis likes to put it, is a party.



Every space has been thoughtfully designed for both form and function, ensuring that every corner of this home is as beautiful as it is practical.

The main level is an absolute showstopper, with floor-to-ceiling glass flooding the space with natural light.

The light-filled ambiance is sure to take your breath away, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that you'll love coming home to.

Family spaces are found on every level of this home, offering plenty of room for everyone to spread out and relax.

But one of the standout features of this home is its location.

Perched atop one of the highest elevations in the old city, this gem offers sweeping skyline views in a serene park-like setting.

"You just see the whole city. It's amazing!" said McInnis.

Imagine waking up every morning to the breathtaking sight of Toronto's skyline, right from the comfort of your own home.

The lower level is a fantastic above-grade walkout featuring floor-to-ceiling glass that opens up to an incredibly deep lot with multiple outdoor spaces.

It's the perfect spot for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet evening under the stars.

So, if you've been searching for a home that combines luxury, style, and functionality, then this Toronto beauty might just be your dream home.

32 Severington Cres. is listed for $3,988,800.