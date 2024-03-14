Enormous Frank Gehry-designed skyscraper preparing to break into Toronto skyline

Toronto's skyline is primed for some impressive transformation in the coming years, as several towering skyscrapers now under construction will soon rank among the tallest buildings in the entire country.

The long-awaited Forma development on King Street West, featuring the first high-rise commission for Toronto-born celebrity architect Frank Gehry, began construction back in summer 2023 with a ground breaking ceremony for the complex's 73-storey east tower.

Months later, the first tower in this massive complex from developers Great Gulf, Dream Unlimited, and Westdale Properties is racing through construction of its underground levels, and will begin its climb into the city's ever-changing skyline in the coming months.

A crane has been in place since late 2023, assisting in the forming of the tower's four-level underground parking garage.

It will be several more months before the tower begins its above-grade ascent to a height of almost 263 metres — which would rank as the fifth-tallest building in Toronto if completed today.

Once concrete rises above King Street West, it will still be some time before the project's unique stacked-box aesthetic design by Gehry Partners and Adamson Associates Architects will become apparent to passersby.

The tower will be followed by an even taller second phase west tower, which is planned to ascend 84 storeys to a height of 308 metres.

While the west tower's planned height exceeds any building in Canada today, two taller towers further along in their construction on Yonge Street will beat Forma's second phase out for this title. The upcoming second phase building is expected to be the third-tallest in Toronto and Canada upon completion.