Wedge-shaped condo tower to soar 46 storeys above Toronto neighbourhood

Though the Eglinton Crosstown LRT remains offline long past its initial projected opening, the wave of development spurred by the new transit line continues to produce new proposals.

The latest high-profile proposal for an evolving stretch of Eglinton West, soon to be served by the Crosstown, presents a condo tower with a unique sawtooth exterior at 2485 Eglinton Avenue West.

Designed by architects gh3* for developers Cityzen and Tercot Communities, the 46-storey development aims to transform a wedge-shaped site steps from Caledonia Station on the upcoming (or so we're told) Eglinton Crosstown LRT, also near a future GO station serving the community with rapid access to Union Station in the heart of downtown.

The site in question currently houses a low-rise auto repair shop, which is proposed to be torn down to make way for the new condo development.

In place of the current uses, the developers are proposing a 31,327 square metre tower containing 500 condominium units, proposed primarily in one-bedroom (225 units) and studio (95 units) layouts that favour investors.

The building would also contain 126 two-bedroom and 54 three-bedroom units better suited to families.

Thanks to the two upcoming transit stations in close proximity to the site, the plan calls for just under 70 parking spaces in its two-level underground garage. Over 650 bicycle parking spaces would also be provided for residents and visitors.

This proposal is just the latest in a string of plans in the works along the Crosstown's route. The nearby Westside Mall is also planned to be demolished in phases over the coming years to make way for a sprawling mixed-use development with up to eight new towers.