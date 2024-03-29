Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

Historic home in Mississauga with a rich history is up for sale for under $3 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Everyone loves a house with a good back story, and with roots dating back to 1856, the Cotton-Hawksworth House in Mississauga has a pretty rich story to tell.

The house was named after Robert Cotton, an ambitious entrepreneur who journeyed to Canada from Ireland in the 1830s.

Cotton was a man of many talents and pursued various endeavours, including serving as a general merchant, postmaster, shipbuilder, grain merchant, Justice of the Peace, township councillor, deputy reeve, and reeve. 1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The front door with stained glass. 

1234 Old River Rd. is one of the oldest homes in Mississauga, but according to an article in the Globe and Mail, its story goes back even further than 1865.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The living room with an original fireplace and exposed beams. 

The two-storey house was originally crafted from logs harvested from an even older mission house. The logs were then floated down the Credit River before being meticulously placed on a stone foundation and clad in clapboard.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The basement. 

Over 160 years later, some of the original rough-hewn logs that form the core of the home in Mineola West are still visible. 

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

One of four bedrooms. 

Around 1860, as the local stories go, Cotton decided to expand his house by adding two more storeys – one at the front and another at the back – to create an H-shaped layout. The front part became the family's living space, while the back addition was home to the farmhands.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

A little landing area at the top of the stairs. 

There also used to be a tunnel, now sadly filled in, that ran from under the house all the way to the Credit River, serving as a sneaky escape route.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The dining room. 

The Cottons made this house their home for four generations, and the street nearby, Cotton Drive, was named in their honour.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

A sun room / breakfast nook. 

The family held onto the property until 1943, when one of the younger Cottons decided to sell it.1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

Another bedroom. 

Now, this historic home is back on the market. 

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The nanny suite. 

This iconic residence is a true testament to the blending of old-world charm with modern convenience.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The front entrance. 

As you enter the Cotton-Hawksworth House, you're immediately greeted by the grandeur of nine-foot ceilings and generously sized rooms that showcase the solid craftsmanship of yesteryears.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

A wine cellar in the basement. 

From intricate woodwork to historic architectural details, every corner of this house tells a story.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The updated kitchen. 

But don't let its historic charm fool you, this house is equipped with all the modern amenities you could ever need and is move-in ready.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The self-contained suit with a kitchenette. 

The main floor features a newly built self-contained nanny/in-law suite, offering both privacy and functionality.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The covered porch. 

Step outside to the three-season covered porch, complete with a hot tub, the perfect spot for relaxing and unwinding after a long day.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The primary bedroom. 

The upper level boasts a newly built primary retreat, featuring a luxurious five-piece ensuite, and three additional sun-filled bedrooms, providing ample space for family and guests.

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

The backyard. 

It is worth noting that the main house is designated as a heritage property – so you wouldn't be allowed to make any changes to the house without approval first. However, the rear wing and garage do not have the same designation. 

1234 Old River Rd. Mississauga

An aerial view of the house. 

1234 Old River Rd. is listed for $2,839,000, down from $2,999,000.

Photos by

Ravern Cudia
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Historic home in Mississauga with a rich history is up for sale for under $3 million

Here are the places in Ontario where home prices are rising the fastest

Waterfront complex with hotel and condos to transform small community on Lake Ontario

This $4 million Toronto house's glow up earned it a spot in a design mag

Trudeau proposes Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights to ease housing crunch

Here are the condo buildings with the highest and lowest maintenance fees in the GTA

Huge Richmond Hill mansion with Versailles vibes drops its price by $2 million

Enormous 68-storey condo to replace Toronto LCBO and Dollarama locations