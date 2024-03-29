Historic home in Mississauga with a rich history is up for sale for under $3 million

Everyone loves a house with a good back story, and with roots dating back to 1856, the Cotton-Hawksworth House in Mississauga has a pretty rich story to tell.

The house was named after Robert Cotton, an ambitious entrepreneur who journeyed to Canada from Ireland in the 1830s.

Cotton was a man of many talents and pursued various endeavours, including serving as a general merchant, postmaster, shipbuilder, grain merchant, Justice of the Peace, township councillor, deputy reeve, and reeve.

1234 Old River Rd. is one of the oldest homes in Mississauga, but according to an article in the Globe and Mail, its story goes back even further than 1865.

The two-storey house was originally crafted from logs harvested from an even older mission house. The logs were then floated down the Credit River before being meticulously placed on a stone foundation and clad in clapboard.

Over 160 years later, some of the original rough-hewn logs that form the core of the home in Mineola West are still visible.

Around 1860, as the local stories go, Cotton decided to expand his house by adding two more storeys – one at the front and another at the back – to create an H-shaped layout. The front part became the family's living space, while the back addition was home to the farmhands.

There also used to be a tunnel, now sadly filled in, that ran from under the house all the way to the Credit River, serving as a sneaky escape route.

The Cottons made this house their home for four generations, and the street nearby, Cotton Drive, was named in their honour.

The family held onto the property until 1943, when one of the younger Cottons decided to sell it.

Now, this historic home is back on the market.

This iconic residence is a true testament to the blending of old-world charm with modern convenience.

As you enter the Cotton-Hawksworth House, you're immediately greeted by the grandeur of nine-foot ceilings and generously sized rooms that showcase the solid craftsmanship of yesteryears.

From intricate woodwork to historic architectural details, every corner of this house tells a story.

But don't let its historic charm fool you, this house is equipped with all the modern amenities you could ever need and is move-in ready.

The main floor features a newly built self-contained nanny/in-law suite, offering both privacy and functionality.

Step outside to the three-season covered porch, complete with a hot tub, the perfect spot for relaxing and unwinding after a long day.

The upper level boasts a newly built primary retreat, featuring a luxurious five-piece ensuite, and three additional sun-filled bedrooms, providing ample space for family and guests.

It is worth noting that the main house is designated as a heritage property – so you wouldn't be allowed to make any changes to the house without approval first. However, the rear wing and garage do not have the same designation.

1234 Old River Rd. is listed for $2,839,000, down from $2,999,000.