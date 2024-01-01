This $2 million Toronto condo has the most incredible views

While it's been gloomy in Toronto for what seems like eternity, spring is only 60 days away and that means views like the one's from Suite 906 at 1 Palace Pier Court are just around the corner.

And if you're lucky enough, this could actually be your views from your bed or kitchen table.

Currently listed for $1,998,000, this two-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,985 square foot condo is not just a home; it's an experience of modern luxury that captivates with its breathtaking views and high-end finishes.

As you step into Suite 906, you'll be greeted by a bright and modern ambiance.

The Palace Pier condo was built in back in 1993, but this residence is a testament to contemporary design.

It features upgraded smooth ceilings, Mercier dark oak wood floors, and porcelain tiles that complement the sophisticated aesthetic.

The highlight of this condo is undoubtedly the panoramic views it offers.

Whether it's the serene waters of the lake, the dynamic cityscape, or the lush greenery of Humber Bay Shores parklands, each window frames a picturesque scene, creating a living masterpiece that evolves with the changing seasons.

Honestly, they're so vivid they look like computer screensavers.

For those who love to cook or entertain, the contemporary chef's kitchen is a dream come true.

Boasting high-end Italian designed Muti Kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters, and top-of-the-line appliances, this space is as functional as it is stylish.

The kitchen effortlessly flows into the open-concept living and dining areas, creating a seamless space for both everyday living and for hosting gatherings.

The commitment to luxury is not just evident in the high-end finishes but also the comprehensive array of all-inclusive services.

Residents of Palace Place enjoy the privilege of a private shuttle service, valet parking, and access to Les Clefs d'Or concierge services – a level of service synonymous with luxury hotels like the Four Seasons.

Truly dreamy, not to mention having Palace Pier Park and Rocky Point Lookout within three minutes walking distance is definitely another perk, especially considering easy access to green spaces can dramatically improve your quality of life.

And while Suite 906 is the most expensive unit on the market right now, there are 11 other condos with similarly stunning views up for grabs that might be in your price range.