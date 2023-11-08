Huge crystalline skyscraper could host restaurant 63 storeys above Toronto

The former site of the Crocodile Rock in Toronto could soon host one of the city's most ambitious new skyscrapers.

Plans to redevelop the site at 224-240 Adelaide Street West have been in the works since 2020, when Freed Developments filed a development application calling for a crystalline skyscraper designed by Chicago-based tall building experts Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

Almost three years since Freed made a splash with these initial plans, the proposal is back with its latest refinements — calling for an even taller building than first proposed, containing condos, a hotel and a restaurant perched high above the city.

A revised Site Plan Approval application was filed with city planners this fall, the latest in a series of updates since the initial 2020 submission. The newest submission updates the already-approved plan by introducing new uses, including hotel space.

The revised plans provide for a 63-storey building (increased from 60) with a height of 219 metres, terminating in a crystalline peak that tapers down to 199 metres along the north side of the tower.

A total gross floor area of just over 39,000 square metres is proposed, the majority dedicated to residential space, at over 30,400 square metres, along with over 8,650 square metres of non-residential space.

The residential component, occupying almost 78 per cent of the total proposed floor area, is set to include 376 condominium units, a significant reduction from the 554 proposed in the previous version.

The reduction in units accommodates an expansion of the proposal's non-residential component, planned to include a 117-suite hotel and two restaurants, one of which would offer spectacular views of the city from dizzying heights.

Plans reveal that one of these restaurants is to be perched on the uppermost two habitable floors of the tower, with a space spanning the 62nd and 63rd floors linked by a grand spiral staircase.

Renderings also boast an impressive architectural illumination program that would see vibrant lighting frame the faceted reveal section at the base of the tower, travelling up the length of the building to frame the dramatic pitched crown.

The current plan exceeds the previously allotted site-specific zoning granted for the proposal in its previous 60-storey form and will require the owner to submit a minor variance application to permit proposed changes.