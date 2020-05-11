Crocodile Rock shuts down permanently after almost 30 years in Toronto

Crocodile Rock, the nightlife destination that's been a fixture in the Entertainment District for almost three decades, is closing its doors forever.

The multi-floor bar with a rooftop patio posted a message to social media earlier today with the news, writing that the ownership group simply couldn't continue to keep the bar in business.

Affectionately known as Croc Rock, the bar at the corner of Adelaide and Duncan was no stranger to weekend lineups, especially during the summer when people clamored to get inside for its cheap drink specials and reputation as a place to get drunk, meet people and have fun.

The bar had remained closed through the pandemic, not really a place that could seemlessly transition to offering takeout or delivery.

The message didn't suggest a reason for the closure other than saying the ownership group was "put in a position" to permanenly close their doors.

Here is the full text of the message.

After almost 30 years it is time to say goodbye. The ownership group from Crocodile Rock has unfortunately been put in a position to permanently close our doors.

We want to thank our valued customers and staff for year’s of loyalty, support and friendship. The success of our business over the years was not only about good business decisions, rather it was about the thousands of people that danced on our speakers, enjoyed a bucket of beer on our patio and hosted office parties.

A business can only be as strong as the people you have working with you…we had some of the best and we thank you. Our brand was not built in a board room, it was built by the people that worked here and by the thousands of valued guests we served.

The people we had working for us were the backbone of our success and we are sorry we can’t have you back. We are confident our paths will cross again and we hope to start a new chapter in our lives and make some new memories.

We would also like to thank the tremendous support of our beer, liquor, wine and outside service partners over the many years, all of you have made it possible for us to host some epic events.