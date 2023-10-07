Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto land transfer tax

Unseen consequences of Toronto's real estate slump leaves city strapped for cash

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

While Toronto's vacant home tax has been amassing millions for the city, other levies have been far less successful thanks to our tanking real estate market.

Home sales have slowed to a snail's pace owing to high interest rates and a generally unaffordable cost of living, yet prices are staying high, giving people little incentive to purchase right now.

This has meant a cut in earnings for not only realtors and other stakeholders, but also the city, which requires the buyer to pay anywhere from 0.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent of a home's value in land transfer tax (on top of a provincial tax of the same kind).

According to the latest data and as noted by Matt Elliott in his latest City Hall Watcher newsletter, revenues from this fee have fallen off a cliff, dropping around 40 per cent compared to last year and grossing $65 million less in the first six months of this year than expected.

And with the economic landsape not slated to improve anytime soon, we are on track for the trend to continue with more losses through the end of the year.

Lead photo by

Google Street View
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Unseen consequences of Toronto's real estate slump leaves city strapped for cash

This very tiny Toronto house is currently going for $1.1 million

Here are the most affordable cities in Ontario to buy a home right now

Brampton landlord renting out sad room where you can't eat meat or drink in the house

This $16 million Toronto home looks like a French cottage but has hidden swanky finishes

This horror show of a house in Toronto is listed for only $1

Neighbours decidedly not fans of monster garden suite going up in Toronto backyard

Not even high interest rates can curb Toronto housing prices and it's about to get worse