Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto vacant home tax

Toronto's vacant home tax set to rise after busting tons of investors hogging housing

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It appears that based on recent figures, Toronto's vacant home tax has been a huge success for the city, bringing in just as much as expected during its first year while other taxes have failed to do so in our tanking real estate market.

And, to continue cracking down on investors who fail to use their properties as much-needed housing amid the current real estate crisis, the executive committee is recommending the tax actually be increased next year.

A new report shows that 2,336 units were confirmed to be vacant at the time the portal to declare a home as such was closed back in February, with those owners now paying the city one per cent of their property's assessed value each year that it doesn't serve as housing supply for themselves or renters.

In addition to this, owners of a whopping 44,902 units failed to declare their vacancy status by the generous deadline, meaning those properties were considered to be empty at the time of billing, and their owners, charged the same amount (which in the future will include a penalty fee, too).

Even after appeals cut this number by more than half, this city has managed to gross a substantial $54 million from the program, which is "consistent with the estimated and budgeted revenues for 2023," the update from October 3 states.

Planned administrative improvements based on learnings from the first year of the tax's implementation will also hopefully cut costs and increase the efficiency of the process moving forward, saving the city more money.

But, staff also expect that more investors will sell off their assets or convert them to long-term rentals as time goes on, which means less tax revenue, but achieves the program's end goal of dissuading people from leaving extremely in-demand homes sitting empty as their value increases.

Lead photo by

Stephen Gardiner
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's vacant home tax set to rise after busting tons of investors hogging housing

Someone in Ontario is renting a mattress on floor of shared basement for $420 per month

Abandoned Toronto houses spark intense debate about gentrification

This luxe $7.5 million Toronto house has a hidden indoor slide

A block of Toronto businesses has been boarded up to make way for a new condo

Report says rent in Toronto has actually become more affordable

RBC says only a housing market crash would quickly restore affordability in Canada

6 bedroom apartment for rent in Ontario comes with no walls and mattresses on the floor