Massive towers and parks one step closer to covering up ugly Toronto rail tracks

An ambitious 2016 proposal to build a massive park decked over Toronto's downtown rail corridor has gradually morphed into a plan to build a whole bunch of condos — because this is Toronto, after all.

After years of negotiations over complex air rights and a drawn-out appeals process, the plan once known as Rail Deck Park has become known as Rail Deck District, and is now approaching what could be its final form.

A September 2023 presentation revealed updated images of the massive development from a team of developers known as CKF Rail Development Limited Partnership, showing off evolving concept designs from Sweeny&Co Architects, McMillan Associates Architects, and SvN Architects + Planners Inc.

Plans for the over seven-hectare (17.35-acre) site call for a community spanning three development blocks divided by the Spadina Avenue and Puente de Luz bridges that currently span the rail corridor.

The plan presented last month includes eight towers spread across the three blocks, with heights ranging from 34 to 65 storeys.

A total floor area of 547,600 square metres is proposed primarily as residential space, calling for an estimated 6,028 residential units. A planned hotel component would add 210 guestrooms to the in-demand area close to big-ticket attractions like the Rogers Centre and CN Tower.

An estimated 21,500 square metres (230,000 square feet) of additional commercial, institutional, and retail space is also proposed across the site.

Though the Rail Deck Park plan is now dead and buried, park and other public spaces still represent a large share of the development site.

The priority park space measuring 1.21 hectares (three acres) would be joined by a trio of privately owned publicly-accessible spaces combining for 4,500 square metres, or just over one acre.

Another 2.32-hectare (5.7-acre) portion of the land has been earmarked as a park opportunity area.

In addition to park space, the large community would be served by three daycares with spaces for 186 children, and a 10,000-square-foot community hub.

The massive infusion of new residents would be served by a minimal parking component of just 1,215 cars (a ratio of one space for almost every five units), with residents instead expected to make use of 6,257 planned bicycle parking spaces and an abundance of local transit options.