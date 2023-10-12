This $1.5 million Mississauga home is a Bauhaus marvel

Since we wrote about this house four months ago, 937 Whittier Cres. has dropped it's price not once, but twice.

In May, it was listed for $7,499,850, and then in July it was re-listed for $6,749,850.

Now, 937 Whittier Cres. is currently listed for $5,999,850 — a staggering $1.5 million price drop.

Is this a sign the high interest rates are finally curbing home prices?

HA! Unlikely, folks.

Located in the prestigious Lorne Park Estate in Mississauga, this Bauhaus-style home was designed by Joseph Medwecki.

It boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and almost 12,000 square feet of living space.

And if you're into Bauhaus architecture, this house is genuinely pretty cool-looking, especially if you look at the bones of the home.

It's got soaring ceilings, tons of natural light, and unique rounded walls.

It also has a massive 1,300-square-foot balcony with views of Lake Ontario (it also backs onto a ravine).

It also has some decent amenities, such as a 1,200-bottle wine cellar and a spa room with an indoor Jacuzzi and sauna.

And while all that is going for it, the home has still had trouble selling.

It might be because the home also looks like it could use some pretty hefty updates.

For example, the kitchen and bathrooms are quite dated and don't seem fitting for a multi-million dollar home.

In the primary bathroom, the cabinets have broken off handles and the shower is surprisingly small.

And that's just what's visible.

The home has four furnaces – do you know how expensive one furnace is to replace?

But more likely than not, it's that the home has more of a museum vibe.

And while that is what Bauhaus design is all about, that stark, minimalist style might not be for the masses.

So perhaps third time is the charm when it comes to this mini-museum and it will finally find its perfect soulmate.