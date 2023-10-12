Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
937 Whittier Cres. mississauga

This $1.5 million Mississauga home is a Bauhaus marvel

Since we wrote about this house four months ago, 937 Whittier Cres. has dropped it's price not once, but twice. 

In May, it was listed for $7,499,850, and then in July it was re-listed for $6,749,850

Now, 937 Whittier Cres. is currently listed for $5,999,850 — a staggering $1.5 million price drop.

937 Whittier Cres. mississauga

The front of the house. 

Is this a sign the high interest rates are finally curbing home prices?

937 Whittier Cres. mississauga

The living room. 

HA! Unlikely, folks.

937 Whittier Cres. mississauga

The primary bedroom. 

Located in the prestigious Lorne Park Estate in Mississauga, this Bauhaus-style home was designed by Joseph Medwecki

937 Whittier Cres. mississauga

The dining room. 

It boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and almost 12,000 square feet of living space. 

937 Whittier Cres. mississauga

A sun room. 

And if you're into Bauhaus architecture, this house is genuinely pretty cool-looking, especially if you look at the bones of the home.

937 Whittier Cres. mississauga

The foyer with 22-foot ceilings. 

It's got soaring ceilings, tons of natural light, and unique rounded walls. 

937 Whittier Cres. mississauga

Views of the lake. 

It also has a massive 1,300-square-foot balcony with views of Lake Ontario (it also backs onto a ravine).

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The spa room. 

It also has some decent amenities, such as a 1,200-bottle wine cellar and a spa room with an indoor Jacuzzi and sauna. 

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The library with built-in bookcases that can house over a thousand books. 

And while all that is going for it, the home has still had trouble selling. 

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The family room. 

It might be because the home also looks like it could use some pretty hefty updates. 

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The kitchen. 

For example, the kitchen and bathrooms are quite dated and don't seem fitting for a multi-million dollar home. 

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The primary bathroom. 

In the primary bathroom, the cabinets have broken off handles and the shower is surprisingly small. 

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

An office. 

And that's just what's visible.

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The 1,300 square-foot balcony. 

The home has four furnaces – do you know how expensive one furnace is to replace? 

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The wine cellar. 

But more likely than not, it's that the home has more of a museum vibe.

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The lower level walks out to the backyard. 

And while that is what Bauhaus design is all about, that stark, minimalist style might not be for the masses. 

937 Whittier Cres. Mississauga

The back of the house. 

So perhaps third time is the charm when it comes to this mini-museum and it will finally find its perfect soulmate. 

Photos by

Odyssey 3D
