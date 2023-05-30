$7.5 million home in Mississauga looks more like a museum than a house

This $7.5 million home located at 937 Whittier Crescent in Mississauga's prestigious Lorne Park Estates looks more like a contemporary museum or art gallery than an actual house.

Designed by architect Joseph Medwecki, the Bauhaus-style home is nestled right along the lakefront near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East.

The 5+2 bedroom, eight-bathroom home offers over 11,900 square feet of living space, and is located on a lot where the back spans 220 feet extending toward the ravine.

Upon entry, you'll be greeted with 22-foot high ceilings, marble floors, and lots of artwork in the foyer.

The main level boasts a library, which features French doors, red oak floors, and enough built-in shelves to comfortably house 1,200 books.

The eat-in kitchen comes with blue quartz countertops, a Sub Zero fridge and freezer, as well as a built-in coffee machine.

On the main level, you'll also find the museum-esque living room, which comes with a marble fireplace and a walkout to the covered patio. Aside from its multiple balconies, the home also comes with a sprawling 1,300-square-foot deck with lake views.

In the primary bedroom, you'll find more unique artwork, a cozy fireplace, another private deck, wall-to-wall windows, and a walk-in closet with a dressing area.

Its five-piece spa-like ensuite features marble flooring, a walk-in shower, and a double sink vanity.

The lower level of the mansion comes with multiple walkouts, an office, game room, spa room, garden room, and a jaw-dropping 1,200-bottle wine cellar.

The gym is adorned with curved walls and art lights, while the spa room comes with a built-in floor jacuzzi and cedar sauna.

The home's garage offers space for five cars, and there's additional parking along the long driveway and an extra three spaces at the front of the home.

This mini-museum in Mississauga can be yours if you have a staggering $7,499,850 to spare.