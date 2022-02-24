Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 43 minutes ago
1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

This $3.5 million Mississauga home feels like it belongs in a fairytale book

In the 1800s, Lorne Park was a resort destination for Toronto's elite, earning it the reputation of the "Hampton's of Toronto." And that's not the only interesting thing about it.

If you're a Toronto history buff I highly encourage you to dive deep into the story of Lorne Park. The neighbourhood has a fascinating history that includes "pleasure grounds" if you feel like going down that rabbit hole... 

Anyway now, Lorne Park is a suburban neighbourhood that's part of the City of Mississauga but there's something still a bit magical about the place and the homes that are still there, including the mid-century modern character home, 1041 Stockwell Ave.

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

An old garage overgrown with plants. 

Listed for $3,500,000,  the home is surrounded by Carolinian Forest making it feel like storybook cottage in the woods, rather than a 21st century home. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The dining room with a built-in cabinet. 

And the inside of the house is just as charming as the exterior. 1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The foyer and sun room. 

It's a perfect mix of original character details like the hardwood floors, the cozy fireplace, and modern touches. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

An office. 

The listing mentions the home was recently renovated, but they managed to keep true to the style of the home. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The kitchen. 

For example, the kitchen has the rustic cabinets and wood counter tops that look like they've been there since the home was first built. 1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

A view of the kitchen and dining room. 

But then there's new appliances that bring it into this century. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The dining room. 

The main floor has a bit of an open concept feel but there are still distinct spaces. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The living room. 

The living room is spacious and has the original wood burning fireplace.1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The primary bedroom. 

Also on the main floor is a sun room, office and two bedrooms. 1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The primary bathroom. 

There are five bedrooms but only two bathrooms, which might be the only drawback to the home. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

Another bedroom with a balcony. 

But the bedrooms are well proportioned and each have their own unique features, like a walk-out to a balcony or French doors. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The family room in the basement that walks out to the backyard patio. 

There's more room in the basement with a workshop and bonus room that includes a fireplace. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The gardens in the summer. 

As for outdoor space, you're spoiled. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The community tennis court that turns into an ice rink. 

Not only are you surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and have a lovely patio but this home also has access to the exclusive Lorne Park Estates Community. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

A private playground for the community. 

Access to this community includes private beaches, parks, trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, ice rink and movie nights and concerts. 

1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

Lake Ontario. 

Also this home is mere feet from Lake Ontario. 1041 Stockwell Ave. Mississauga

The back of the house with the patio. 

So as the listing says: "This home is one of a kind". 

Aison Photo

